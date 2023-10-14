In Photos: Richard Jefferson shares unbelievable throwback images of ESPN crew from teenage days

Richard Jefferson, now an ESPN analyst after a 17-season NBA career, has been enjoying life. However, he recently stirred laughter by sharing amusing images of ESPN's NBA Today crew. He used an AI picture-enhancing app in order to give them a hilarious 90's makeover.

In the recent Instagram post by Richard Jefferson, he featured Adrian Wojnarowski with hair while wearing jumpers, a slimmer Kendrick Perkins with an afro while reading a book, Chiney Ogwumike wearing glasses and a sweater, Malika Andrews looking preppy and himself wearing all-white with a dyed blond afro.

In just an hour since posting, it has some interesting fan comments that are also quite humorous.

"They make Perk look like he's doing time. Malika at Hogwarts. Woj looking like Tom Hanks," said the fan with the Instagram handle 'keeganmurraywatch'.

Malika Andrews' sister Kendra, who is also an ESPN journalist, replied to the post saying, "I'm crying".

Richard Jefferson and the ESPN NBA Today crew react to James Harden losing trust with the Philadelphia 76ers

On the same day the 90s pictures of the ESPN NBA Today crew were posted, the show discussed James Harden's latest comments about his status with the Philadelphia 76ers and Daryl Morey.

In an interview scrum, James Harden told reporters that his relationship with Morey and the Sixers is irreparable and said that management didn't have plans to let him stay and eventually retire with the organization.

According to Ricard Jefferson, Harden and the Sixers didn't have the same goals.

"James Harden is telling you, he will never push in that direction. Will he play basketball, he'll play basketball. Will he give his 110% because Philly wants to be a competitive team, they believe that they can win a championship with Joel Embiid and their roster," says Richard Jefferson. "But unless all of these guys are pushing, which [Harden] is telling you, 'hey, I'm here but I'm not fully committed.'"

Furthermore, Richard Jefferson will be observing how the Sixers would tolerate such actions from James Harden, who is not committed to the organization to win a championship and trying to play an average performance.