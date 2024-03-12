IN PHOTOS: Sabrina Ionescu marries longtime boyfriend Hroniss Grasu in stunning ceremony

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu married her longtime boyfriend, Las Vegas Raiders center Hroniss Grasu, on Monday in a ceremony at Laguna Niguel, California.

The wedding featured several notable guests, including LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa and their daughter Natalia. Bryant's former teammate, Pau Gasol, and his wife, Catherine, were also present.

Ionescu and Grasu also invited their college mascot, the Oregon Duck, to the wedding.

Sabrina Ionescu and Hroniss Grasu dancing together at their wedding

A snap from Ionescu's wedding

Sabrina Ionescu pictured at her wedding ceremony

An image of the sunset from the location of the wedding

University of Oregon's mascot, the 'Oregon Duck', at the wedding

Ionescu's partner, Grasu, has been in the NFL for around seven years.

Sabrina Ionescu and Hroniss Grasu's relationship timeline

Ionescu and Grasu have Romanian heritage in common. They attended the same college, the University of Oregon, and met as alumni.

“It’s a great love story. A little Oregon Ducks love story,” Ionescu said on the CBS morning show.

“He played football at the University of Oregon. He’s a little older than me, but we met as alumni and we’re now getting married in a couple of months.”

The first public sign of their relationship came in August 2021, when Sabrina shared a photo of them on Instagram as a birthday wish for Grasu.

“Happy Birthday to my person! Always smiling with you🤍,” Ionescu captioned the post.

The couple engaged on Jan. 20, 2023, with Ionescu sharing the news on Instagram with a series of photos.

Ionescu later revealed that she was surprised by the proposal. She said she was under the impression that she was going to a GQ photo shoot.

“I was completely shocked and caught off guard because he played it off so well,” Ionescu said on TikTok. “I couldn’t stop taking pictures with my ring."

The cross-sport power couple finally married on March 10, 2024, in a beautiful ceremony.