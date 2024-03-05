In Photos: Savannah Bond attends LA Clippers' defeat of Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center

The LA Clippers had an interesting visitor for their 89-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Adult film actress Savannah Bond cleared her schedule to watch the game. Bond even posed courtside during the game.

Being located in the city where Hollywood reigns, any kind of celebrity can watch a live NBA game whenever they want. Usually, it's the LA Lakers that host celebrities. This time, an adult film actress watched some of the league's best players.

Below are the snaps taken by Bond during the game, which she posted on her X account.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Savannah Bond near the court

Savannah Bond near the court

Savannah Bond near the court

You might also be interested in reading this: LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2024

LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: A game summary

The LA Clippers had a great game against the Wolves, thanks to the heroics of Kawhi Leonard, who had 32 points. Based on the low score, the entire game was physical and defensive-oriented. His All-Star teammates, Paul George and James Harden, had difficulty in contributing.

George finished with 15 points as he shot 5-for-16, including a 3-11 shooting from beyond the arc. Harden only had four points, going 0 of 10, including 0 of 6 from downtown, but he still contributed, dishing 10 assists. Aside from Leonard, Norman Powell stepped up with 24 points off the bench. Powell made six threes, shooting 75%.

Even with Leonard stepping up, he stayed humble and realized that his co-stars can find their rhythm when he's the one struggling.

"At times, I might be the one struggling, or them," Leonard said. "But I just try to play the same game and not try to hone in on just me, because it can turn into hero basketball. We’ve been harping on trying to move the ball. Especially on good teams like this."

Expand Tweet

For the Wolves, Anthony Edwards' 27 points wasn't enough. The next time the two top teams will play against each other will be on March 12.

Also read: What happened at LA Clippers' new $2 billion arena? Incident explored as California teens rep Lakers during viral break-in