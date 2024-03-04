The Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, is slated to become the LA Clippers' home starting from the 2024-25 season. The $2 billion facility marks the first time the Clippers will have their own Los Angeles arena, separate from their city rivals, the LA Lakers. However, the dome faced a setback recently when a group of teenagers illegally entered the stadium and allegedly caused vandalism.

The two teenage trespassers recorded their adventure on TikTok, showing the daring footage of them exploring the empty stadium, playing basketball on an unfinished court and spraying a fire extinguisher at the basketball rim. One of them wore a pair of pants filled with LA Lakers logos and colors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. condemned the actions of the teenagers, emphasizing the risks associated with trespassing on construction sites.

“It will be very clear to these young men — and to people who are TikTok followers — that you have a moment of TikTok greatness followed by a little bit of misery. And so we don’t play around with these things,” Butts said in an interview with ABC.

Security measures surrounding the Intuit Dome are expected to be heightened due to the incident. The teenagers are expected to face charges for trespassing, punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of $1,000.

The LA Clippers' Intuit Dome TikTokers appear to be serial trespassers

The recent break-in to the LA Clippers' Intuit Dome was not the first time that both teenage TikTokers broke into a sports facility. They also managed to break into SoFi Stadium, Dodger Stadium and other Los Angeles landmark venues.

The Intuit Dome break-in prompts the venue to have broader security measures. This also signifies other high-profile venues may have a task to improve their facilities' protection from vandalism and trespassers.

The construction of the Intuit Dome started on Feb. 17, 2021, and it is expected to open its doors in August 2024.

The LA Clippers unveiled plans for the arena on July 25, 2019. Designed by AECOM, the 18,000-seat venue will boast a practice facility, sports medicine clinic, team offices, retail space and a spacious outdoor plaza with public basketball courts.

The practice facility spans 85,000 square feet, team offices cover 55,000 square feet and the sports medicine clinic occupies 25,000 square feet. Additionally, there will be 40,000 square feet designated for retail and 260,000 square feet for the outdoor plaza.

The newly erected sports stadium is set to host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.