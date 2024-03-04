Intuit Dome miscreants wearing Lakers pants amuse NBA Twitter after defiling $2,000,000,000 arena: "Death penalty", "Stay classy LAL fans"

NBA fans found humor as a group of teenagers, seemingly Lakers fans, trespassed into the LA Clippers’ $2 billion arena, the Intuit Dome, which is still under construction. A viral TikTok video showed the teens, one of whom was wearing Lakers pants, discharging a fire extinguisher and taking shots inside the arena.

The Intuit Dome is poised to become the Clippers' new home, separating themselves from the Lakers who play at the Crypto.com Arena.

Fans mocked both the Clippers for the apparent lack of security at the Intuit Dome and the Lakers fans for their behavior.

One fan hyperbolically suggested the death penalty for the teenagers.

Another criticized the Lakers fandom for the teens’ behavior.

On X (formerly Twitter), some fans said the Clippers need to amp up their security measures.

Here are other reactions from hoops fans:

Inglewood Mayor James E. Butts said authorities have identified the individuals in the video and will be speaking with them and their parents.

"It will be very clear to these young men —and to people who are TikTok followers —that you have a moment of TikTok greatness followed by a little bit of misery. And so we don't play around with these things," Butts said.

"We know who the young men are. We have identified them and their parents, and they will be talked to."The Intuit Dome is located in Inglewood. It commenced construction in September 2021 and is slated for completion in 2024.

Steve Ballmer reveals Intuit Dome's tech features

In a conversation with Paul George, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer revealed some of the technological features of the new arena.

He said the arena would feature a “crazy” scoreboard.

“Our scoreboard's an acre,” he said. “We have an acre of scoreboard. That's 44,000 square feet. The average big NBA scoreboard is 9,000 square feet. So, we have about five times as much scoreboard as some of the biggest boards out there.”

The Clippers' arena will also incorporate technology within the seating area.

"We got some tricks coming,” Balmer said. “We'll have powered every seat so you could charge your phone if you need to during the game. We'll know whether you're standing up, sitting down. And if you're cheering, we know how many decibels you're putting out.”

Ballmer is a prominent figure in the technology industry due to his long tenure at Microsoft, where he served as CEO from 2000 to 2014. According to Bloomberg, he is the ninth richest person in the world.