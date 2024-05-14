In Photos: Savannah James & Rich Paul accompany LeBron James for Cavaliers vs Celtics Game 4 in Cleveland

LeBron James and Savannah James have been spotted courtside at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup. The Cavs are attempting to tie the series at two games apiece in front of their home crowd at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Aside from LeBron and Savannah James, LeBron's friend and agent Rich Paul was also in attendance. The trio will get to witness the action closely as they are sitting courtside.

Their images were taken and posted by the NBA and the NBA on TNT's official Instagram page.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This season is the first time that the Cleveland Cavaliers made it past the first round of the Playoffs since LeBron James left for the LA Lakers in the 2018-19 season. They made the postseason as the fourth seed last year and took on the New York Knicks in the opening round. They ended up losing that series in five games.

This year, they beat the Orlando Magic in the opening round but the series went to a grueling Game 7 battle.

Meanwhile, LeBron and the Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in their opening round in five games. The 39-year-old star said after being eliminated that he intends to spend more time with his family before preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics began.

He and Savannah James are both from Akron, Ohio and their attendance at this game is perhaps a way for them to support their hometown team as well as spend time together as a couple.

Also read: LeBron James' son Bronny James shares Mother's Day post in Ohio State Buckeyes jersey

The Cleveland Cavaliers put up a valiant first-half effort with LeBron and Savannah James in attendance

The Cleveland Cavaliers are making a stand in front of their home crowd without their star Donovan Mitchell. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs' leading scorer is sidelined due to a left calf strain.

Expand Tweet

This is a huge blow for the Cavs who are in danger of going down 3-1 against the first-seed Boston Celtics but so far, they are hanging on.

In front of hometown hero LeBron and his wife Savannah James, the Cavs took an early lead against the Celtics by going on an 8-2 run to start the game but their momentum was quickly halted.

Boston quickly caught up and took the lead close to the eight-minute mark and held on to it for the remainder of the quarter. However, the Cavs stayed within striking distance, remaining within seven points (37-30) to end the opening frame.

The Celtics threatened to increase their lead several times in the second quarter but the Cavs kept their composure. They were able to chip away at the lead slowly and were able to cut the lead to within a point twice. As of now, the game has reached halftime, with the Cavaliers trailing 62-57.