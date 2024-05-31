In Photos: Scottie Pippen attends Justin Pippen's graduation ceremony with ex-wife Larsa Pipen and his other kids

Former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen and his ex-wife Larsa recently attended the high school graduation of their son, Justin. Despite Justin's parents getting divorced quite a while ago, the Pippen family reunited during the graduation and posted photos on social media. The Sierra Canyon star was the center of attention as he marched with his classmates at his graduation.

Take a look at the photos of the family together at the high school graduation.

Which college did Scottie Pippen's son commit to?

Justin became a combo guard with raw talent in high school. Scottie Pippen's son has the potential to improve his scoring and playmaking abilities, which is important for a guard who stands at 6-foot-3. He had offers from multiple colleges but has concluded where he'll play after high school.

In April 2024, Pippen made his decision to commit to the Michigan Wolverines. His other options were Cal, Florida, Stanford, and Texas A&M. After making a decision, ESPN had the chance to talk to the young prospect about his choice in the next chapter of his life.

"I like the feel of the campus and school," Pippen said. "I wanted to be at a big school. They can help me reach my end goal of making the NBA."

He continued:

"I was really going to make a decision between my other schools. Then I got a call from Coach Dusty May. I wanted to give him a chance. We set up a Zoom call. I went on a visit, and I felt it was the right place and situation for me. Coach Dusty May has been straight up with me. He sees me playing both on and off the ball. He even mentioned they are bringing in other guys."

Newly hired head coach, Dusty May, played a significant role in recruiting Pippen. According to ESPN, the young prospect has improved during his high school stint. The shooting stroke from the guard has shown improvement and he's also enhanced his ball-handling skills.

