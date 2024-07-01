In Photos: Shaquille O'Neal spotted with 'Hawk Tuah' girl in Nashville goes viral

Aside from being one of the NBA's greatest centers, Shaquille O'Neal is known for going viral online due to his larger-than-life personality. The Hall of Fame big man recently blew up on social media for linking up with an internet sensation.

Over the past two weeks, the "Hawk Tuah" girl has been one of the most talked about things online. Her internet clip going viral has led to her having encounters with countless celebrities.

Among those to be spotted with the "Hawk Tuah" girl was Shaquille O'Neal. Multiple photos have gone around on social media of her and the LA Lakers legend. Shaq ran into her while he was out in Nashville, Tennessee.

With the NBA in the offseason, Shaq is diving into his ventures outside of basketball. Among his biggest passions outside of sports is music. In recent years, he's begun DJing under the name "DJ Diesel." Shaq is making his own music as well and released his third studio-recorded album last week.

Fans react to Shaquille O'Neal linking up with "Hawk Tuah" girl in Nashville

As expected, fans had endless reactions to Shaquille O'Neal linking up with the "Hawk Tuah" girl. The NBA legend even had some fun of his own, posting his own reaction on the thread of photos he posted.

Fans poured into the comment section to share their thoughts on Shaq's latest encounter. Many couldn't believe that he was with the viral sensation.

"Aw shit Shaq got hawhtauh’d his life about to change," one fan said.

"I don’t even wanna know what happened after hours Shaquille," another fan said.

"Hawkil O Neal," said one fan.

This meeting only happened because Shaquille O'Neal was in Nashville for a one-off show. DJ Diesel performed at "JBJ's" in the city's Broadway section.

Over the next few weeks, Shaq will be taking his DJ talents all over the globe. First, he'll be going to Las Vegas to put on multiple shows at "Encore Beach Club." After that, Shaq will be taking his talents overseas for a pair of shows. In the month of July, he is slated to perform in Germany and Romania before returning back to the States.

Similar to when he was dominating the NBA for well over a decade, Shaq is a massive draw in the music world as well. Two weeks ago, he took to social to shout out his fans for crashing multiple websites trying to get tickets to his shows.

