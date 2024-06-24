Snoop Dogg paid tribute to Kobe Bryant during his appearance at the 2024 United States Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon. The legendary rapper donned a Kobe zipped-up jacket as well as a Kobe T-shirt underneath. Bryant represented the U.S. twice during his career, winning two Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012.

The 52-year-old rapper attended the second and third days of the U.S. Olympic trials at Hayward Field, showing support to all the track and field athletes trying to make the Paris Games next month. He was seen with stars Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson.

In the post below, Snoop Dogg can be seen wearing his Kobe-inspired outfit on the second day of the Olympic trials. It was the LA Lakers legend's cover for the February 2008 edition of Slam Magazine. It features Bryant wrapped with the American flag while wearing his Team USA jersey.

Snoop Dogg is expected to be one of the hosts of the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics on NBC. Snoop did commentary on several sports and events for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with Kevin Hart, which was a very successful venture for NBC.

Snoop Dogg's relationship with Kobe Bryant

It's unclear when Snoop Dogg and Kobe Bryant became close friends, but it was inevitable because Snoop was a huge LA Lakers fan. Bryant once received a custom Lakers-themed car from the Long Beach native as a retirement gift back in 2016.

The rapper also performed during the 2020 ESPY Awards during the tribute segment for the Lakers legend. Snoop shared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" back in 2021 his favorite moment with Kobe.

"I picked him up in my lowrider and brought him back to my studio and when he left, I gave him the lowrider. It became a part of his car collection. I'm like a little kid just thinking about it. That was the greatest moment ever," Snoop said. [H/T People Magazine]

Kobe Bryant's Olympic career

Kobe Bryant was 30 years old when the Redeem Team won the gold medal over Spain in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. It was Bryant's debut for Team USA on the biggest stage considering he could have made the 2000 and 2005 teams.

Bryant's performance in the 2008 Olympics give Team USA the foundation to build upon the next decade or so. The 2004 Olympics was rock bottom for the Americans, so they had no other choice but to assemble one of the greatest teams ever.

The LA Lakers legend won his second Olympic gold medal in 2012 when Team USA beat Spain again. Here's what Kobe said about representing the United States in an interview with Bleacher Report in 2018:

"Our small way of representing the United States of America. You can play for the Los Angeles Lakers, you can play for the Spurs, the Heat, the Mavs, whoever, but it's different when you put on a USA jersey because now you're playing for country."