IN PHOTOS: Stephen Curry honors Mother’s Day with snaps of wife Ayesha, mother Sonya and Cameron Brink’s mom

On Mother's Day, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry honored every hardworking mother in his life. Chef Curry posted a series of photos on his Instagram story to express his gratitude for the incredible woman.

The baby-faced assassin posted a picture with his mother, Sonya Curry, standing beside her. The Warriors star was dressed in yellow, while Sonya was donning a black leather jacket. Steph held Sonya close beside him, and both of them had a wide smile on their faces while posing for the photograph.

Steph Curry honors Mother's Day with sweet snaps of wife Ayesha, mother Sonya, and Cameron Brink's mom

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In his next story, Steph Curry posted a group picture that involved his wife and mother of his children, Ayesha Curry, alongside his god-sister Cameron Brink's mother, Michelle Bain-Brink.

Following this series of photos, Curry wished a happy Mother's Day to every single mother among his followers on the social media platform.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the special ones out there," wrote Curry on his Instagram story.

Steph Curry wishes everyone a Happy Mother's Day

Steph Curry's mother joins forces with Shaquille O'Neal's mother to announce a new show

Stephen Curry's mother, Sonya Curry, joined forces with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's mother, Lucille O'Neal, to announce a new show, "Raising Fame." The announcement was made through a video posted by TV One on their official Instagram account.

In the video, Sonya and Lucille discussed raising their kids, the show and the vision for making it.

"We wanted to help other people, who maybe are in the same situation, who have children on the same trajectory. So they dont feel like they are in this by themselves cause it can be overwhelming," said Sonya.

Lucille added that they planned to invite several of the NBA players' parents, guardians, aunts and uncles.

Sonya remarked that the situation can be overwhelming for a lot of parents because one day you are just a parent and child, and the other day there are agents, reporters, and many more people surrounding them and their children.

Sonya and Lucille's intention for Raising Fame is to become a show that can be the guiding light for people whose kids are on the way to success and fame.