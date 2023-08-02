In photos: Team Canada players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray warm up in 1st camp ahead of FIBA World Cup 2023

NBA players Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, and RJ Barrett were seen enjoying their time in Toronto as the Canadian men's basketball team began practicing for the FIBA Basketball World Cup on Tuesday.

FIBA obtained photos of Murray, Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, and Barrett while in training, where the entire pool is present.

Jamal Murray is fresh from helping the Denver Nuggets win the NBA title, and he now looks to add the FIBA Basketball World Cup championship to his 2023 portfolio.

On the other hand, Gilgeous-Alexander, who was a member of the All-NBA First Team also last season, adds excitement to this team as well.

Also making the Canadian pool are Dillon Brooks, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kelly Olynyk, Dwight Powell, Zach Edey, Oshae Brissett, Cory Joseph, Kevin Pangos, Kassius Robertson, and Phil and Thomas Scrubb.

Jamal Murray doubtful?

While Jamal Murray was present on Day 1, his status for the FIBA Basketball World Cup is up in the air.

According to TSN's Josh Lewenberg through X, Murray's "World Cup [availability] is in doubt."

Lewenberg quoted Canada's team manager Rowan Barrett who said that the team is monitoring Jamal Murray's workload before deciding if he makes the final 12-man lineup. This is because he had the longest season among the players. He was the only one who made and eventually won the finals.

"He's coming in after a very, very long season, coming off an injury, and he's here, but I think at the same time, we need to be smart with him. He's coming in very tired, so we've gotta really watch him and work with our therapy team and make the right decision for him medically. He looks good so far," Barrett said.

"He's committed. He stayed true to his word, and it means a lot," Gilgeous-Alexander added.

Meanwhile, Barrett assured that everyone else has committed to be available to come to the FIBA Basketball World Cup itself.

He also said that Canada will stick to its current pool since they made a three-year commitment, despite feelers from the players who missed the cut.

Andrew Wiggins is arguably the biggest snub in Canada's FIBA Basketball World Cup pool.

Canada's chances for the FIBA Basketball World Cup

Canada joins Latvia, Lebanon, and France in Group H for the first round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Their games will be played at the new Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

While Canada boasts a 2023 All-Star in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a 2023 champion and potentially a 2024 All-Star in Jamal Murray, as well as the rest of its NBA player power, France looms to be the team to beat in Group H, considering that they finished second in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Luckily for Canada, however, Victor Wenbanyama announced that he will skip the FIBA Basketball World Cup this year, which means fans won't be able to see the stellar inside duo of Wenbanyama and Rudy Gobert.

