In Photos: Timothee Chalamet, Roy Hibert & other stars spotted front row at Knicks–Pacers clash in Indiana

It's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals matchup between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. With the game headed back to Indiana, many stars made an appearance to support the Hoosier State. Celebrities like Timothee Chalamet and Pacers legend Roy Hibbert were spotted in attendance for Game 3.

Chalamet was spotted seated in the front row alongside his friend. It's a good time to be a Pacers fan as Indiana currently leads the series 2-0. With the team now having a home-court advantage in Game 3, the chances of them extending their series lead to 3-0 are high.

Actor Terry Crews was another celebrity hyped up for Indiana. The announcer in the arena gave Crews a huge shoutout as the camera spotted the actor in the front row. Crews did his iconic pectoral muscle bounce to hype up the audience.

Several NBA legends were also in attendance to spectate the game between Indiana and New York. Roy Hibbert was with his son to witness his former team attempt to extend their lead in the ECF. Another Indiana legend, Reggie Miller, received a huge ovation as he was seen as part of the broadcasting team.

Shaquille O'Neal, who's typically working for "Inside the NBA," decided to watch Game 3 courtside instead.

Fans angry at Knicks coach for messing with lineup in crucial game against Pacers

The New York Knicks are in quite a predicament as they are trailing 2-0 against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals. The last time the Knicks found themselves competing in the NBA Finals was in 1999. With New York being in the ECF, they now have the opportunity to run it back.

However, it seems that fans aren't happy with the way Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has handled the team's rotation in Game 3. Having no wins at all in the series, one would expect to see the stars playing hefty minutes. But Thibodeau has given Delon White and Landry Shamet, who didn't play in Game 2, extra minutes.

Fans on social media are furious with the Knicks coach and expressed their frustrations. Here's what they had to say on X, formerly Twitter:

"Tom Thibodeau should be fired."

"Tom Thibodeau is a terrible coach. Been carried by his players for the last two decades"

"Tom Thibodeau should be fired after the game if this continues," one said.

"tom thibodeau and karl anthony towns greatest career achievement is gonna be beating a Tatumless Celtics in the 2nd round 😭😭😭," one wrote.

"Why tf did Tom Thibodeau just let that run happen & not call a timeout to prevent it," one questioned.

"Not one player on this team is being put in a position to succeed. Tom Thibodeau needs to go," another said.

Whether the fans may be right about Tom Thibodeau or not, it's understandable why they're frustrated, given that the Knicks are trailing and are on the verge of getting eliminated.

