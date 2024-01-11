In Photos: Tony Parker bumps into David Beckham & Kylian Mbappe at Cavaliers vs Nets NBA Paris game

The stars are in town for the NBA Paris game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets. Former NBA star Tony Parker was present at the game and met up with some of the most iconic names in the sports industry. Among the greats the former San Antonio Spurs star interacted with was soccer legend David Beckham. The two hugged and greeted each other cheerfully.

Kylian Mbappe, one of soccer's best players, also shared a moment with the French star on the court. The two linked up moments before the game started.

Here are some videos and photos of Parker having fun with soccer's iconic players.

Parker with Beckham posing for the NBA Paris Games

Parker posing with Beckham and Ronaldo Nazario

The four-time champion was also honored in center court with Ian Mahinmi, Kevin Seraphin, Mickael Pietrus and Joakim Noah.

Other stars like Coco Jones, Matt Pokora, Christina Milian, Sabrina Ionescu, and Pharrell Williams were all present to watch the game.

What happened to Tristan Thompson during the NBA Paris Games?

The Cavs took home the win over the Nets in the 2024 NBA Paris Games. It was a one-sided affair during the second half, as Cleveland got a win and dominated the game.

Fans in Paris got their first taste of an NBA scuffle after Tristan Thompson got into it with Nic Claxton. After Claxton made a basket, he taunted Thompson on his way to the other side of the court. The Cavs' big man jogged his way to the other side and bumped into the younger center for taunting him. The Nets' big man immediately fell to the floor after the bump, and a scuffle ensued.

Thompson had to be restrained by officials and was later ejected from the game. He was issued a flagrant foul 2 for bumping into Claxton unnecessarily. Watch the play happen below:

Thompson only had 10 minutes of playing time and scored only one point the entire game. Claxton got the best of him as he finished the game and had a double-double. He had 13 points and 11 rebounds in 33 minutes of action.

The Cavs had the last laugh, however, ending the game with a 111-102 win. Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges tried their best to win with 26 points, apiece. However, their production wasn't enough, as Donovan Mitchell had 45 points against the Nets. Caris LeVert added 21 points off the bench.

Also read: NBA Paris Games 2024 Cavaliers vs Nets: Schedule, lineup and more