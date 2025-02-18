In Photos: Tyrese Haliburton's GF Jade Jones sums up vacation post with 3-word reaction 

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 18, 2025 10:30 GMT
Tyrese Haliburton
Tyrese Haliburton's GF Jade Jones sums up vacation post with 3-word reaction. (Photo: @jadeeejones on IG)

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was not selected to be an All-Star this season after a slow start to the campaign. Haliburton instead used the break to take a vacation with his girlfriend Jade Jones, who dropped a three-word reaction on social media.

In a post on her Instagram account, Jones shared several snaps of herself on vacation in Mexico. She was wearing a strapless blue dress while also donning a variety of jewelry like earrings, a necklace and bracelets.

"Out of town," Jones wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.
Based on Jade Jones' pictures from her two most recent posts, she and Tyrese Haliburton spent some time at Banyan Tree Mayakoba. It's a luxury resort full of villas and suites located in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico. The resort features a white sand beach, a golf course and more.

Tyrese Haliburton was not named an All-Star this season

Tyrese Haliburton has been an All-Star for the Indiana Pacers in his first two full seasons there in 2023 and 2024. However, Haliburton's inconsistent start to the season meant that he wasn't named an All-Star this year despite the Pacers' 30-23 record before the break.

Pascal Siakam was named an All-Star, with Haliburton taking the time to soak in some sand and sea in Mexico rather than attend the festivities in San Francisco. Pacers fans will hope that their star point guard will come back from the break more energized than ever.

Haliburton is averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 44.9% from the field, including 36.9% from beyond the arc and 84.6% from the free throw line. He has only missed one game so far this season, contrary to his injury-plagued campaign last year.

NBA legend calls out Tyrese Haliburton before All-Star break

Prior to the NBA All-Star break, Shaquille O'Neal issued a challenge to Tyrese Haliburton following a disappointing performance in the Pacers' loss to the New York Knicks. Haliburton had 16 points, five rebounds and eight assists, but Shaq felt that he could have done more to help his team get the win.

"Listen, for Tyrese he didn’t have a bad game with 16-5-8 but Candace [Parker] knows this, Vince [Carter] knows this," Shaq said. "When you are the go-to person, you need to do more."
The Indiana Pacers are currently sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. They are ahead of teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks.

They have a shot at finishing in the top four, but Haliburton will likely need to be more consistent for that to happen. Anything short of a return to the Eastern Conference Finals should be considered a disappointing result for the Pacers' front office and fanbase.

Edited by Veer Badani
