In Photos: Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones celebrates Pacers win ft. hilarious photoshopped pic

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks in their first-round NBA playoff series on Thursday. The All-Star guard's girlfriend, Jade Jones, took to social media to celebrate the win and posted a photoshopped picture of her raising a 'Round 1' sign.

The Pacers routed the Bucks, 120-98, in Game 6 of their series at home to advance to the next round of the playoffs. Haliburton posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 assists in the victory that earned Indiana its first playoff series win since 2014.

To mark the landmark win, Jones took to Instagram and posted a series of photos of her wearing a black shirt with 'Haliburton' spelled in front. The post also featured a photoshopped picture of her head on a ring girl holding a Round 1 sign.

In the six games in their first-round NBA playoff series against the Bucks, two-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton averaged 16 points, 8.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

The Pacers will play the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, which will begin on Monday in New York.

Jade Jones fully supportive of Tyrese Haliburton and Pacers' stellar season

Jade Jones' happiness over beau Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers' conquest of the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening round of the playoffs was not all surprising. After all, she has been like that all season long.

That included being in Las Vegas for the In-Season Tournament in December, where the Pacers made it all the way to the finals before losing to eventual champions LA Lakers.

Through the course of the tournament, Jones was a steady presence in the stands, even posting photos of her experience there while supporting Haliburton.

Tyrese Haliburton finished his campaign in the In-Season Tournament with averages of 26.7 points, 13.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds. He was named to the All-Tournament Team, joining Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee), Anthony Davis and LeBron James (LA Lakers) and Kevin Durant (Phoenix).

Haliburton and Jones met back in college at Iowa State, where he starred for the Cyclones and she was a cheerleader. They started dating in 2019 and have been together since. Jones is two years older than her NBA player-boyfriend.

24-year-old Haliburton is in his second full season with the Pacers and has continued with his ascent as he was named to his second All-Star Game this season. He was selected 12th overall in the 2020 draft by the Sacramento Kings, who dealt him to Indiana midway into the 2021-22 season in exchange for a package that included Domantas Sabonis.

This summer, he will be part of Team USA, seeing action in the Olympic Games in Paris.