In Photos: Tyrese Haliburton wishes girlfriend Jade Jones on her birthday with montage of 'dream couple' energy pics

Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton is not only having a great time in his professional career but also in his private life, especially his relationship with girlfriend Jade Jones, who he has been with since 2019.

Recently, in celebrating her birthday, Haliburton posted a series of photos of himself and Jones on Instagram to celebrate their growing relationship and the fun time they have been having.

Check out the screenshots of the photos the 23-year-old rising star posted, which he captioned:

“happy bday J thankful for who you are and goin through this life together Love you always🖤”

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones met in college at Iowa State when Jones was a cheerleader for the Cyclones. They started dating in 2019 and have been together since then.

Jones is two years older than her NBA player-boyfriend and works as a teacher at the Walcott Elementary School in Iowa. Haliburton, meanwhile, is having another banner season for the Pacers, who are 27-20, averaging team-high 23.6 points and 12.6 assists, along with 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 33.4 minutes.

He was recently named an Eastern Conference starter for the All-Star Game in February in Indianapolis. The Pacers star is joined by Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (captain), Jayson Tatum (Boston), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia) and Damian Lillard (Milwaukee). It will be his second straight All-Star appearance.

Jade Jones fully supports Tyrese Haliburton’s basketball career

That Tyrese Haliburton’s relationship with Jade Jones remains stronger and continues to grow. They fully support each other, especially Jones, who has been a constant presence in her boyfriend's games.

In the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament, Jones was with her college sweetheart throughout, chronicling the Pacers’ journey on social media as they made their way to the finals against the LA Lakers.

Jade Jones supporting the Indiana Pacers at the NBA In-Season Tournament.

While Indiana lost to the LA Lakers in the title match, 123-109, Haliburton affirmed his star qualities by being one of the standout players in the tournament, averaging 26.7 points on 52.4% shooting and 13.3 assists.

The Pacers star guard remains grounded amid all the success, choosing to focus on the bigger picture of helping Indiana be a contender, telling Fox Sports:

"People have said MVP, or all-NBA, All-Star or whatever. But at the end of the day, I just want to play basketball and I want to succeed as a team. I know (with) the team's success, individual success comes with that.”

The good thing for Tyrese Haliburton is that he has a girlfriend who believes in him as he continues to build his star in the NBA.

