Tyrese Haliburton getting a $260 million extension has the NBA fans shook- "OVERPAY"

The Indiana Pacers are making Tyrese Haliburton the face of the franchise. Haliburton, who was traded from the Sacramento Kings during the 2021-22 season for Domantas Sabonis, will be paid big-time by the Pacers.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Pacers and the first-time All-Star have agreed to an extension that could reach as high as $260 million.

Basketball fans couldn’t help but react to the breaking news:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“OVERPAY”

KingsMuse @kings_muse @wojespn @CAASports Damn 52 million a year, hali got the bag @wojespn @CAASports Damn 52 million a year, hali got the bag

Tyrese Haliburton’s Designated Rookie Scale rookie contract extension is $205.9 million for five years. After bonuses, it could spike to the amount that Wojnarowski reported.

Haliburton’s first contract with the Sacramento Kings was $17.8 million for four years. If he had not been traded to the Pacers, he likely would not have gotten the mind-boggling increase as he would have had to play under the shadows of De’Aaron Fox.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: All-Star G Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are agreed on a five-year, designated maximum contract extension that could be worth up to $260 million, his agents Dave Spahn and Aaron Mintz of @CAASports tell ESPN. Haliburton is fully the franchise cornerstone now. BREAKING: All-Star G Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are agreed on a five-year, designated maximum contract extension that could be worth up to $260 million, his agents Dave Spahn and Aaron Mintz of @CAASports tell ESPN. Haliburton is fully the franchise cornerstone now. https://t.co/je59CkPNOj

In his first full season with the Pacers, Haliburton showed that he can carry a franchise. He played 56 games and averaged 20.7 points, 10.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Indiana was one of the early and pleasant surprises early last season.

If not for ankle and elbow injuries, Tyrese Haliburton could have dragged the Pacers to a fight for the play-in tournament.

Rick Carlisle praised the point guard’s quiet leadership, grit and unselfishness. The coach repeatedly mentioned that he’s the kind of player who doesn’t have to score to make an impact on both ends of the floor.

Also read: Bruce Brown signs $45 million contract with Pacers in NBA free agency 2023: Salary details, duration & more

The Indiana Pacers could spring more surprises next season with Tyrese Haliburton leading the team

The Indiana Pacers have retooled by adding Bruce Brown to the lineup. Brown had a huge impact on the Denver Nuggets’ championship-winning season.

Brown’s two-way presence off the bench will only strengthen the Pacers. Rick Carlisle gets another tool to blend alongside the talents of Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Buddy Hield, Myles Turner and rookie Jarace Walker.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



(Via Bruce Brown gets $22.5M per year from the Pacers 🤯(Via @wojespn Bruce Brown gets $22.5M per year from the Pacers 🤯(Via @wojespn ) https://t.co/nomRkrdvaC

If the Pacers don’t trade Turner and Hield for first-round picks and continue to build, they should be competitive with what they have now. They should be exciting and good enough to challenge for at least the play-in tournament.

Tyrese Haliburton, after another year in Carlisle’s system, should allow his teammates to elevate their game. Mathurin was superb last season while Nesmith, Hield, Turner and Andrew Nembhard had solid seasons.

If he remains healthy, the Indiana Pacers will not likely regret giving Haliburton the massive hike in pay.

Also read: Fans troll Josh Hart for calling Tyrese Haliburton a fake All-Star: "Congrats fake NFT founder", "Blazers Legend Josh Hart"

Poll : 0 votes