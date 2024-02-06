In Photos: Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones shows off her 'country girl' vibes in latest IG post 

Tyrese Haliburton has been open about his relationship with his girlfriend Jade Jones. They started dating early during their college at Iowa State and can now be considered as a power couple.

However, Jade Jones took to her social media account and shared her recent outing as a country girl celebrating her birthday. The 1998-born partner of the Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton shared post-birthday images of her 25th birthday.

She captioned it:

"Been a country girl since ‘98 🤠💙"

Jade added photos of her friends along with a beautiful red cake and 'Since 98' written on it. She was seen enjoying her outing with friends and even got support from them in the comments section of her post.

In a recent celebration of her birthday, Haliburton also shared a series of photos featuring himself and Jones on Instagram, commemorating their evolving relationship and the enjoyable moments they have shared so far.

Jade Jones supports Tyrese Haliburton around the court

Jones has been a constant presence at her boyfriend's games, showing unwavering support. During the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament, Jones accompanied her college sweetheart, documenting the Pacers’ journey on social media as they advanced to the finals against the LA Lakers.

As for the Pacers' star guard, he remains focused on helping Indiana become a strong contender. The 23-year-old All-Star delivered an outstanding performance in the semifinal game of the NBA In-Season Tournament, leading the team to victory against the Bucks.

His girlfriend, Jade Jones, was present at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, wearing a snakeskin bodysuit with Haliburton’s last name on the front, as shared on her Instagram page. Haliburton's remarkable game, where he scored 27 points, made 15 assists, and had zero turnovers, has placed him firmly in the spotlight.

The couple recently celebrated four years together in April. The point guard's impressive performance during the In-Season Tournament has solidified his status as a breakout star in the NBA.

