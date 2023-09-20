In Pictures: 7’6” basketball player Mamadou N’Diaye dwarfs 6’4” Ballon d’Or candidate Erling Haaland and other Man City stars

Erling Haaland is a towering figure on the pitch who stands at 6-foot-4 and is on the taller side of most soccer players. He would even fit in as a guard on a basketball court. However, he and his Manchester City stars are small in comparison to 7-foot-6 basketball player Mamadou N’Diaye.
The Senegalese basketball player N’Diaye took pictures with some of the Man City stars in their locker room following a game. He took a picture with Haaland, Bernardo Silva and Ederson. He dwarfs Haaland and the other soccer stars. Silva who is 5-foot-8 looks almost childlike next to the big man.
N’Diaye made it to the national stage as a center in college basketball in the US. He played for UC Irvine. He then went undrafted when he came out in the 2016 NBA Draft.
He struggled to find a team. He was waived by the Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors. He then played in the Mexican professional league from 2018-20.
Erling Haaland named to Ballon d’Or finalist list
Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland lead the list of 30 names on the finalist list for the Ballon d’Or list. The list was released earlier this year.
Haaland will have stiff competition from the G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi. The Argentina superstar was left off the shortlist last year. He then led Argentina to the World Cup title, helped PSG to a French league title, and has been dominating MLS since arriving with Inter Miami.
If Messi wins this, it would be his eighth time winning the award. He has won the award more than any other player. Cristiano Ronaldo is second with five, while Haaland is gunning for his first.
The winner will be announced at a ceremony in Paris on October 30. The three highest vote-getters will be in attendance for the ceremony.
Erling Haaland has had another hot start to the Premier League season. He has seven goals in five EPL games thus far.
In the Premier League 2022-23 season, Erling Haaland scored 36 goals in 35 games. The 23-year-old broke the single-season scoring record in the EPL. He also helped the club to the treble by winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.
Messi and Haaland are the favorites for the prestigious award. Here is the full list of the 30 finalists.
Full list of men's Ballon d'Or nominees:
André Onana - Manchester United/Cameroon
Josko Gvardiol - Manchester City/Croatia
Karim Benzema - Al Ittihad
Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich/Germany
Mohamed Salah - Liverpool/Egypt
Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid/England
Bukayo Saka - Arsenal/England
Randal Kolo Muani - Paris Saint-Germain/France
Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City/Belgium
Bernardo Silva - Manchester City/Portugal
Emiliano Martínez - Aston Villa/Argentina
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli/Georgia
Rúben Dias - Manchester City/Portugal
Nicolo Barella - Inter Milan/Italy
Erling Haaland - Manchester City/Norway
Yassine Bounou - Al Hilal/Morocco
Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal/Norway
Julián Álvarez - Manchester City/Argentina
Ilkay Gündogan - Barcelona/Germany
Vinícius Júnior - Real Madrid/Brazil
Lionel Messi - Inter Miami/Argentina
Rodri - Manchester City/Spain
Lautaro Martínez - Inter Milan/Argentina
Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid/France
Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona/Poland
Kylian Mbappé - Paris Saint-Germain/France
Kim Min-jae - Napoli/South Korea
Victor Osimhen - Napoli/Nigeria
Luka Modric - Real Madrid/Croatia
Harry Kane - Bayern Munich/England
How is Michael Jordan officially richer than NBA's 10 richest players?!