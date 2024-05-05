In Pictures: D'Angelo Russell celebrates girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas’ 25th birthday as she dons $17,000 Rolex watch

LA Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell took to Instagram to share a snap of his girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas as she rocked a Rolex on her 25th birthday on Saturday.

The Rolex Datejust 41 watch is listed at $17,000 on the brand's website. Here's the Instagram story of Russell featuring Ivaniukas sporting the watch:

D'Angelo Russell's Instagram story featuring his girlfriend on her 25th birthday

Born on May 9, 1999, Laura Ivaniukas is a model and social media influencer with over 55,000 followers on Instagram.

She has collaborated with several brands, including B&M in Toronto, Nomad in LA, CGM in Miami, Wonderwall in Milan and Option 1 in Chicago. Apart from her career in modeling, Laura is also a prominent fitness coach.

Laura Ivaniukas celebrating her 25th birthday

Together since 2020, the couple reportedly met through a mutual friend and welcomed their first child, their son Riley Jonas Russell, in September 2022. Riley and his mother are often seen cheering for D'Angelo Russell during the Lakers' home games.

D'Angelo Russell expecting second child with girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas

D'Angelo Russell is set to be a father again, as the former NBA All-Star announced that he and his girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, are expecting a baby daughter.

Russell shared the news on The Backyard Podcast, where he was featured in early March, where the Lakers guard dropped the news.

“The scenery, bro, you can’t beat it. I got the fam here. You can see them running around somewhere here. My boy’s running around, enjoying this. I’ve got a baby girl on the way,” Rusell said.

Around the third week of April, Laura had shared a pregnancy update, revealing that she's six months along with their second child. She took to Instagram to share the update, which featured snaps of her flaunting her baby bump along with a caption that read "6 months".

Earlier in April, Laura referred to her ongoing pregnancy as more challenging than the first time when she was carrying their son, Riley.

“NGL this pregnancy has been absolutely kicking my a** energy wise compared to my pregnancy with Riley,” she wrote.

Ivaniukas also noted that she has had a tough time working out during this pregnancy compared to her first time when she was able to lift weights until week 39.

“I’m completely out of breath walking up the stairs…getting into the gym is a struggle,” she said.

Having being eliminated for the seasonm as the LA Lakers fell to the Denver Nuggets in the first-round of the playoffs, D'Angelo Russell will be able to completely shift his focus to his girlfriend as she goes through the final trimester of her second pregnancy.