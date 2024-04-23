In Pictures: D’Angelo Russell’s girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas shares pregnancy update at 6-month mark for couple’s second child

D’Angelo Russell's longtime girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, recently shared a pregnancy update, revealing that she is six months along with their second child. The LA Lakers star and Ivaniukas have one child together, Riley Jonas Russell.

On Instagram, Ivaniukas posted a series of photos, including two monochrome and two colored shots, showcasing her baby bump. Her caption read:

"6 months 🩷"

See the photos below:

Ivaniukas and D’Angelo Russell announced their second pregnancy in February, referring to it as their "little secret." With Ivaniukas now in the final trimester, they are likely expecting their baby to arrive in July.

Earlier this month, Ivaniukas referred to her second pregnancy as more challenging than her first.

“NGL this pregnancy has been absolutely kicking my a** energy wise compared to my pregnancy with Riley,” she wrote.

She said that during her first pregnancy, she was able to lift weights until week 39.

“I’m completely out of breath walking up the stairs…getting into the gym is a struggle,” she said.

More details about D’Angelo Russell’s girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas and their relationship

D’Angelo Russell’s girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, is a model of Lithuanian descent, but she grew up in Ontario, Canada.

She will turn 24 on May 9 and is four years younger than D’Angelo Russell. When the two started dating isn’t exactly known, but they have been in touch with each other since 2020.

She represents several agencies from different states like B&M in Toronto, CGM in Miami, Nomad in LA, Option 1 in Chicago, and has made appearances as a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated and VICHI Swim.

She's also a fitness icon, hosting the fitness podcast “Project Y” with Bryan Chang.

A quick look at her Instagram, which has nearly 56,000 followers? reveals that she has been supportive of her boyfriend’s basketball career. In one post, she referred to herself as Russell’s “biggest fan.”

She has shared numerous adorable family photos, including those taken on Halloween, Christmas and casual outings.

The arrival of their second child could provide a boost to Russell, who is having a resurgent year. He averaged 18.0 points, 6.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 76 regular-season games with the LA Lakers.

He and the Lakers are facing the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, in the first round of the playoffs. The Nuggets won Game 1.

