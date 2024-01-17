IN VIDEO: Russell Westbrook silences heckler courtside, NBA Twitter explodes

Russell Westbrook was recently captured on video confronting a heckler during his courtside shootaround. This incident happened just moments before the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers at the Target Center on Sunday.

In the video, Westbrook has been telling the heckler that he can't hear what he is saying and asked him to come down from his seat. He challenged the heckler to descend and repeat his words face-to-face.The fan, wearing a Karl-Anthony Towns jersey, came down to say it in front of the nine-time NBA All-Star.

As per some comments on X, the fan apparently said Westbrook 'stinks' in basketball, to which he replied: '"I ain't the one."

The video became viral and many fans came up with their thoughts on what had transpired between the former league MVP and the fan.

A commenter on the post salutes the fan for standing up on his own to say what he said to Westbrook.

Some claimed Westbrook was all bark and didn't do anything when the fan walked up to him.

Some fans brand Westbrook as a "fake tough guy" for calling out the fan.

According to this user, a multimillionaire like Russell Westbrook going up against a regular civilian was a bad move.

Russell Westbrook tallies a double-double in Clippers loss against the Timberwolves

The LA Clippers failed to win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road with the final score settling at 109-105.

Russell Westbrook came off the bench with a near triple-double of 12 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds in the loss. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers in scoring with 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Norman Powell was not far behind, chipping in 24 points while shooting 9-of-12 from the field.

For the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards led all scorers with 33 points. He also had nine rebounds, six assists and two 3-pointers. Karl-Anthony Towns finished the game with 17 points while Rudy Gobert controlled the paint with 15 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves(28-11) hold the the best record in the NBA Western Conference. On the other hand, the Clippers find themselves as the fourth-best team in the West, trailing the Timberwolves, Thunder and Nuggets.

