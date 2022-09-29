"In a way, I'm saddened by this because I consider Monty Williams a good man" - Skip Bayless reacts to Deandre Ayton's recent comments on dynamic between him and Monty Williams

Deandre Ayton stirred up controversy during the Phoenix Suns media day. The first pick from the 2018 NBA draft told reporters that he hadn't spoken to Suns coach Monty Williams since the team's Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 playoffs. Ayton and Williams allegedly had a dust-up in the Suns' 33-point loss.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Skip Bayless said the confrontation surprised him.

"I am shocked," Bayless said. "In a way, I'm saddened by this because I consider Monty Williams a good man. I don't know Deandre Ayton, but from a distance he seems like a good guy."

Bayless also shared what rapper Lil Wayne, a frequent guest of the show, said about the incident. Wayne was present courtside for the game between the Mavericks and the Suns. He witnessed the disagreement between Ayton and Williams. Here's what Bayless shared from Wayne's version of events:

"In all his [Lil Wayne] years of watching basketball, he has never seen an uglier confrontation during a game out on the floor than what ensued between Monty and Deandre. It was ugly because Monty believed that DA had quit on him, just flat out shut it down and quit because they were getting blown off their own floor.

"Because of that, he [Monty Williams] just let loose on him and [Deandre Ayton] responds. It got profane and it got ugly. It might have been a bridge burner that you can't quite rebuild."

Skip Bayless believes incident between Deandre Ayton, Monty Williams will "fester"

According to Bayless, this isn't the end of the matter. There will be lingering unpleasantness between Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams as the Phoenix Suns begin their 2022-23 season.

"But it also sounds like Monty also didn't want him back and DA didn't want to come back," Bayless said. "Now, it's so awkward because it's only going to continue, to use your word, it's going to fester throughout the year."

Deandre Ayton played just 17 minutes, putting up five points and four rebounds in the Game 7 loss. The root of Monty Williams' frustration with Ayton stems from there.

Next, Ayton signed a four-year, $133 million offer made to him by the Indiana Pacers. The Suns matched the offer, retaining Ayton. There was disappointment in the Ayton camp with the Suns not giving him a longer, more secure contract.

Now, as training camp gets underway, it remains to be seen whether Wiliams and Ayton can mend their relationship or will things get worse.

