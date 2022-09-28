NBA Rumors Roundup: Tension escalates between Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams, Bucks could trade for 2x NBA finalist, and more | September 28, 2022

Despite Deandre Ayton signing a massive four-year, $133 million NBA contract, there is still tension between the center and Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams.

Ayton said during Phoenix’s media day that he hasn’t communicated with Williams since being benched in Game 7 of the playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks.

In more Suns-related news, the Milwaukee Bucks could emerge as serious suitors for versatile forward Jae Crowder. The veteran has been allowed to miss training camp as Phoenix is looking to trade him.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers will no longer be considered an “emerging” power in the East. With Donovan Mitchell added to the core of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Kevin Love and Jarrett Allen, Cleveland will now have targets on their backs.

NBA Coach of the Year Monty Williams still hasn’t talked to Deandre Ayton after controversially benching him in Game 7 against Dallas

The relationship between NBA Coach of the Year Monty Williams and the Phoenix Suns' starting center Deandre Ayton took a serious hit last postseason.

In Game 7 of their first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks, Williams kept Ayton on the bench for practically the entire second half. The big man watched on as the Suns suffered a 123-90 blowout loss on their homecourt.

In the offseason, the Suns refused to offer Ayton a max extension, only giving him the bag when the Indiana Pacers came calling. Despite his staggering four-year, $133 million deal, things are still dicey between the player and his coach.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported on the current status between the reigning NBA Coach of the Year and Ayton. Here’s what Ayton had to say about the dynamics between himself and Williams:

“I haven’t spoken to him at all, ever since the game. I can show him better than I can tell him. It’s life. Nobody cares about the uncomfortable nature of it, it’s how you perform and what you bring to the table. What’s said is already said.”

After the humiliating loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs last season, things don’t look quite right for the Phoenix Suns. The franchise is still reeling from the Robert Sarver scandal and will also have to deal with the thorny relationship between Williams and Ayton.

The Milwaukee Bucks could swoop in on Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder has been a significant part of the Phoenix Suns’ success over the last two years. He started every game he was available last season and brought his usual energy, leadership and versatility to the team.

The Suns, however, seem intent on moving on from him. As it stands, one of the NBA’s elite teams could be seriously interested in Crowder.

According to ESPN senior writer Zach Lowe on his podcast, the Milwaukee Bucks could go after the veteran forward:

“The Bucks will look though, I bet. The Bucks were sneakily kind of sniffing around Jerami Grant in Detroit before Portland swooped in. I think they like the idea of the switchable, switchable, switchable guys.”

Jae Crowder may not be a former NBA All-Star like Jerami Grant was, but he is a cheaper option with more playoff experience.

During the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2021 NBA championship run, they had a versatile wing defender who had a decent 3-point shot in PJ Tucker. They’re looking for someone to play that role once again and Crowder could fit the bill.

The Cleveland Cavaliers can no longer fly under the radar next NBA season

Last season, the Cleveland Cavaliers took everyone by surprise. Even Cavs fans didn’t imagine that their team would become one that they could fall in love with.

The addition of Evan Mobley and the continued development of Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland turned them into a solid playoff-bound team. If not for untimely injuries, they could have pushed for a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference last season.

Next season, they won’t have the luxury of flying under the radar following their acquisition of Donovan Mitchell. Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported an interview with former NBA All-Star Kevin Love on the Cavs’ outlook for next season. Love said:

“I think people know what we’re capable of now. If we put it together, we aren’t a team that’s really going to surprise anybody anymore. We’ve got some young stars that I think are going to make a lot of noise this year.”

Allen and Garland were the host team’s representatives for the 2022 NBA All-Star game. Love suddenly became a serious contender for the Sixth Man of the Year award thanks to some fantastic displays. Some also felt that Evan Mobley should have won Rookie of the Year honors over the Toronto Raptors’ Scottie Barnes.

Mitchell's addition has only put a bigger target on their backs next season. The Cavs will be closely watched and are expected to ruffle plenty of feathers in a packed East.

Jae Crowder’s days with the Phoenix Suns could be over

Jae Crowder is in the final year of his contract with the Phoenix Suns. However, he could be playing for a different NBA team next season if traded.

Phoenix has reportedly informed potential suitors that they are forcing Crowder to stay away from training camp as the team looks for a trade. Upon hearing the news, the veteran forward promptly tweeted (in all caps):

“One must seek work where he is wanted… where he is needed! I am thankful for what these past 2 yrs have taught me. Now, I must take on another challenge with continued hard work and dedication. For those of you who closed the door on me… Thank you! 99 back soon!”

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly looking to elevate the young Cameron Johnson into Crowder’s role. Johnson made a significant leap last season, averaging 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest.

The three-year power forward doesn’t have Jae Crowder’s defense and hustle, but he’s a much better shooter from long range. Johnson’s 42.5% clip from beyond the arc was a potent weapon in the Suns’ arsenal.

Johnson's development is also within the same timeline as that of Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker.

The Boston Celtics are hoping to bring back former assistant Jay Larranaga to help interim head coach Joe Mazzulla

The domino effect following Ime Udoka’s year-long suspension from NBA basketball continues. The Boston Celtics, who have named Joe Mazzulla as their interim head coach, are reportedly looking to get back Jay Larranaga.

Larranaga, who is now a part of Ty Lue’s staff with the LA Clippers, was Brad Stevens’ top lieutenant for seven years with the Celtics. Mazzulla is a first-time head coach who doesn’t have the kind of experience that Larranaga has.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had the scoop on this development:

“The Celtics are seeking permission to talk to Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga about joining interim coach Joe Mazzulla’s staff this season, sources tell ESPN. Larranaga spent nine seasons with the Celtics before joining the Clippers in 2021.”

Larranaga’s familiarity with Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown is an upside that they are counting on. The current Clippers assistant coach has also had a good relationship with the front office and staff in Boston.

