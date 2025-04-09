"In words of Shannon Sharpe": Shaquille O'Neal brutally trolls Clippers over potential first round matchup with Lakers

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a 120-136 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, resulting in LeBron James and co. staying merely one game ahead of the next four teams in the standings. With the Lakers already dropping two games in April, the possibility of the LA rivalry as a first-round matchup is on the cards. However, Shaquille O’Neal isn’t worried about his former team, fancying their chances to defeat Kawhi Leonard and co.

During a segment of TNT’s halftime show for the Warriors-Suns battle, host Adam Lefkoe presented the hypothetical of a Lakers-Los Angeles Clippers first-round matchup in the playoffs. Despite Lefkoe constantly reminding Shaq about the Clippers’ form, particularly with Leonard in the lineup, the hall-of-famer predicted the Purple & Gold would emerge victorious.

Using a Shannon Sharpe analogy, O’Neal confidently claimed that JJ Redick’s boys would win this series 4-1.

“Lakers-Clippers first round? WFD… Whoopee-freakin'-doo. Lakers all day. In the words of Shannon Sharpe… Jive, Clive, Lakers in five,” Shaq said.

Over the past few weeks, ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe has gone viral numerous times for using such quirky rhyming catchphrases during his bold predictions.

“Lou Dort, Airport, Seaport, Taylor Port. Lakers in five.”

“OKC, KFC, UFC, Lakers in five.”

“SGA, PGA, USA, Lakers in five.”

“Four seed, mustard seed, poppy seed, Lakers in five.”

“It can be Shai, it can happen in May, or Ryan Day, Lakers still in five.”

“Feel good, look good, all good, Lakers in five.”

Sharpe mainly used such phrases to reveal his opinion on the outcome of a Lakers-Thunder matchup. Shaq put his own spin on the trend, using a similar style to back the Lakers over the Clippers.

Could the Lakers and the Clippers meet in the first round?

Currently, the Los Angeles Lakers are ranked 3rd in the West with a 48-31 record. The Houston Rockets’ recent three-game win streak has established their position as the No. 2 seed heading into the playoffs.

Furthermore, facing two teams with a record less than .500 in their remaining three games, it is highly unlikely that the Purple & Gold tumble down in the standings.

The Clippers, after their latest 122-117 win, are placed 4th in the West. However, they are tied with No. 5 the Nuggets, No. 6 the Warriors and No. 7 the Grizzlies with a 47-32 record. Facing two teams with records more than .500 in their remaining three games of the regular season, there is a possibility that Ty Lue’s boys drop a few games.

A blockbuster Battle of LA clash in the first-round battle would most likely occur if the Clippers end up slipping down the standings and finishing sixth.

The Lakers have won each of their three matchups against the Clippers in the Luka Doncic era. If the Lakers-Clippers series were to be set as a first-round battle, the Purple & Gold would be the heavy favorites to prevail.

