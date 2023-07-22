“Incredible!”: LeBron James’ first ever game featuring Lionel Messi ends with the Argentine mesmerizing the crowd

LeBron James saw Lionel Messi’s magical left foot in live-action after the Argentinian scored the game-winner for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul on Friday night. Messi made his debut in Major League Soccer after spending the majority of his career in Europe.

Against the Mexican side, Messi took a free-kick from 25 yards out with time running out. The jam-packed DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida all stood up, waiting for something spectacular to happen. Messi didn’t disappoint by capping a Cinderella start to his career in the MLS with a stunning goal to win the game.

LeBron James saw it all as he was one of the thousands in the arena and reacted on Twitter:

“INCREDIBLE!!!”

“King James” added the goat emoji to his post, giving homage to the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

After the game, the face of the NBA dutifully and gladly went to the Inter Miami bench and gave Lionel Messi a big hug. The two have met before on a few occasions but never after the football superstar played a competitive game.

The tens of thousands of soccer fans in attendance would have lined up to hug the Barcelona icon as well. They probably never thought they’d eventually see him play for the MLS until he turned down a reportedly staggering $400 million offer from Saudi Arabia.

LeBron James might have some words to offer to Messi regarding the fans in Miami. Over a decade ago, the current LA Lakers superstar was the toast of South Beach. Together with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, they led the Miami Heat to four straight NBA Finals appearances and back-to-back championships.

LeBron James soaked up the festive atmosphere in Miami before Lionel Messi took the field

LeBron James is no stranger to festive atmospheres in Miami. He was a big reason why Heat fans had so many memorable nights during his four-year stint in South Florida.

James, however, was just one of the thousands who thronged to the DRV PNK Stadium on Friday night. Like everyone, he was there to watch and welcome Lionel Messi, who was making his debut in Major League Soccer.

Before the game, he spent some time taking photos and signing autographs with fans. He also couldn’t pass up the opportunity to meet David and Victoria Beckham.

LOKY @LokyMann Victoria Beckham taking LeBron James and David Beckham a photo before Inter Miami game 🤝 pic.twitter.com/QD4ey0Axvw

