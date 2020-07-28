India's Princepal Singh makes history by signing with NBA G League

Indian basketball stalwart Princepal Singh has today made history by becoming the first NBA Academy graduate to sign with the G League. The 6'10 forward who hails from Punjab, India started his journey at the Ludhiana Basketball Academy He's also the first player from NBA Academy India to sign a professional contract.

Princepal Singh has already represented the country at many age-group competitions and is also part of the Indian contingent for 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers. He has already made the nation proud at the International stage by leading India to a Gold in the South Asia Basketball Association U-16 Championship in 2017 in Nepal.

The announcement was made by NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim who also gave his two cents on the historic feat:

"We are thrilled to be able to offer Princepal the opportunity to begin his professional basketball journey in the NBA G League. We’ve long hoped that our development pathway for elite high school players would include roster spots for emerging international talent, including players who have participated in the NBA Academy program, and we’re excited to have Princepal forge this new path and develop his skills in our league.”

Princepal Singh is all set to play alongside Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix, Kai Sotto, and Jonathan Kuminga in the 2020-21 G League Season. The freshly formed team, which isn't affiliated to any of the NBA franchises, will be coached by former LA Lakers player Brian Shaw.

Princepal Singh's dream to play in the NBA

Princepal Singh at the Basketball Without Borders camp in 2018 [Image: NBA Academies]

The 19-year-old Princepal Singh had already made gigantic leaps in his bid to became an NBA player. He was the only Indian of his batch at the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia where he moved in November 2018 before graduating earlier this year. His biggest dream remains playing in the NBA and he most certainly believes he'll be able to do so:

"I haven't achieved anything in my career yet. I take it one step at a time. Winning the tournaments I enter, getting to Australia when this chance opened up, my goals are clear... I will play in the NBA." [H/T: ESPN]

Princepal Singh isn't the first player of Indian origin to play in the G League. Satnam Singh, who was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2015 NBA Draft has played in the league for the Texas Legends. Amjyot Singh has also represented OKC Blue, the G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Amjyot Singh has also played in the NBA G League for OKC Blue

One can only hope that Princepal Singh takes the legacy of both these players forward and gets to tough it out with the cream of the crop in NBA.

