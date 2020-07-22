Rajon Rondo Injured: Who steps up for LA Lakers in Orlando?

Barely days after starting their journey in Orlando, the LA Lakers received a setback when Rajon Rondo fractured his right thumb in practice. He has undergone surgery now but is likely to be unavailable for up to eight weeks.

Rajon Rondo sustained a fracture to his right thumb during Sunday evening’s practice in Orlando. He will undergo surgery to repair the fracture this week and is expected to return to full basketball activities in 6 to 8 weeks. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 13, 2020

Given that he's averaged just 7.1 points and 5 assists per game this season, it's easy to overlook just how important Rondo is to this LA Lakers side. But when you consider that he's the guy taking over the ball-handling responsibilities whenever LeBron James takes a breather, that's when the gravity of the situation hits you.

The LA Lakers have a serious paucity of playmakers. In fact, only three from the current roster has averaged more than two assists per game this season, and that's a pretty low bar to begin with anyway. So who steps up in Rondo's absence?

Alex Caruso the obvious choice, but does he fit the bill?

Alex Caruso has been an important role player for the LA Lakers this season

Rondo's injury immediately puts the spotlight on Alex Caruso and for good reason. He can bring the ball up the court and has been reliable for the LA Lakers this season, especially when required to blend in with other stars.

However, purely speaking in terms of his creative ability, we haven't seen enough to suggest that he could be the guy to take care of the ball when LeBron sits. There's a reason why he sits in only the eighth percentile in terms of ball usage for guards.

Caruso, in my opinion, is better suited to the Avery Bradley role who is also sitting out the remainder of the season. He's a good defender, great at running the length of the court in transition, and also a decent spot-up shooter.

So while it may make sense to try Alex Caruso at the point, he's much better at making use of others' distribution than creating for others. With Rondo missing, it won't hurt to give him extended minutes at the point but he alone will not cut it for the LA Lakers.

Quinn Cook must step up for the LA Lakers

Quinn Cook is only averaging 10 minutes a game this season for the LA Lakers

Quinn Cook has pretty much been an afterthought for the LA Lakers this season but this could potentially be his time to shine. Rondo's absence will surely mean more minutes for him per game but in the playmaking department, he needs to step up more than Alex Caruso.

Cook hasn't had to lead a unit regularly during his short NBA career but he's done so in patches for both the Golden State Warriors earlier and the LA Lakers this term. He's had experience of doing the same while playing for Duke, especially the 2012-13 season where he averaged over five assists a game for the Blue Devils. More importantly, the player is mentally prepared.

"I’m very comfortable with running the second unit. I’ve had some spurts this year where I had to, and I feel like I performed well."

The likes of Caruso and new recruit Dion Waiters will obviously be tasked with ball-handling duties here and there. However, Cook will play an important role for Frank Vogel and the LA Lakers as far as replenishing Rondo's numbers are concerned.

