LeBron James’ unique rookie card breaks world record with stunning $1.8m sale

The rookie card of NBA superstar LeBron James has been sold in an auction for a whopping 1.8 million dollars. The purchase was made by CEO of Lob.com, Leore Avidar. The card was sold at Goldin Auctions.

Avidar is known to be a professional collector, and this card is definitely a golden addition to his collection. Rookie cards of NBA players are hard to come by. The greater the player is, the more valuable is the rookie card.

This LeBron James card just sold at @GoldinAuctions for $1.8 million, the record for a modern day card.



Winner is @LeoreAvidar, who says purchase is part of strategy to “bring something big to the collectibles and alternative asset business in the coming months.” pic.twitter.com/rN9lepvVpE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 19, 2020

LeBron James began his NBA career in the 2003-04 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is one among many great players to begin their career right out of high school. LeBron dealt with many expectations right from the beginning and was dubbed 'The Chosen One' before he even joined the NBA.

Now 17 years later, LeBron is among the greatest players to have played the game, such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson, in consideration for the Greatest of all time.

Over the past 17 years of his coveted career, LeBron James has won 3 NBA Championships, 4 MVP awards and has made 16 All Star appearances. Apart from achievements on the court, LeBron James has also become one of the most famous athletes in the world. He has very carefully created an impeccable image of an upstanding citizen in the community.

It is no surprise that the rookie card of one of the all time greats would sell for such an outrageous price. The value of such a card would only increase with time as Lebron James' legend continues to grow.

Also Read: “I do believe that LeBron James should be the MVP this year” - LA Lakers coach Vogel praises NBA legend’s ability to ‘impact winning’

Advertisement

LeBron James looks as fit as ever in his 17th year in the league

LeBron James hopes to lead the LA Lakers to a championship this year

LeBron James has not dropped the ball during the suspension of the league for the past four months. He appears to be in top shape as seen in a photograph that he shared on his Instagram account.

James has not forgotten all the critics who wrote him off after his injury last season and vows to bring back a championship to the LA Lakers. This entire season has been a revenge story for King James.

The LA Lakers are in a great position, leading the Western Conference standings. The presence of experienced veterans on their squad will surely help them during their run for the first NBA title for the Lakers since 2010. The LA Lakers begin their season against the LA Clippers, in a much anticipated game, on July 30th.

Also Read: NBA Bubble Update: Spurs hold ping pong tournament, Nets add Justin Anderson to roster