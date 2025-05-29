  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics game player stats and box score for May 28 | 2025 WNBA season

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics game player stats and box score for May 28 | 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 29, 2025 00:07 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
The Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics battled on Wednesday (Image source: Imagn)

The Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics battled on Wednesday at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ad

After winning their first two games of the season, the Mystics (2-3) have lost three straight. On the other hand, the Fever (2-2) split their first four.

Wednesday's game is the first of the four that Caitlin Clark is expected to miss due to a left quadriceps injury.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics player stats and box score

Washington Mystics

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Sonia Citron44000002-40-10-0-3
Kiki Iriafen42021102-30-00-0-3
Stefanie Dolson01111100-10-10-0-5
Brittney Sykes11100010-30-01-2-3
Sug Sutton00001000-10-00-0-6
Jade Melbourne00200000-20-10-01
Aaliyah Edwards11000000-10-01-23
Shakira Austin61010002-30-02-20
Emily Engstler31110011-11-10-0-3
Lucy Olsen00100000-10-00-0-1
Georgia AmooreDNP----------
Sika KonéDNP----------
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Indiana Fever

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Lexie Hull32101001-21-10-04
Natasha Howard85010204-80-00-02
Aliyah Boston13110010-00-01-23
Kelsey Mitchell00100000-10-00-03
Sydney Colson20210201-30-20-02
Sophie Cunningham20000000-00-02-23
DeWanna Bonner72000002-21-12-23
Caitlin ClarkDNP----------
Damiris DantasDNP----------
Makayla TimpsonDNP----------
Brianna TurnerDNP----------
Ad

Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics game summary

At the end of the opening quarter, the Indiana Fever had a 23-19 lead over the Washington Mystics. Natasha Howard led the Fever with eight points and five rebounds, while DeWanna Bonner added seven points off the bench. Shakira Austin led the Mystics with six points on 2-for-3 off the bench.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications