Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics game player stats and box score for May 28 | 2025 WNBA season

The Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics battled on Wednesday at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

After winning their first two games of the season, the Mystics (2-3) have lost three straight. On the other hand, the Fever (2-2) split their first four.

Wednesday's game is the first of the four that Caitlin Clark is expected to miss due to a left quadriceps injury.

Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics player stats and box score

Washington Mystics

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Sonia Citron 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 2-4 0-1 0-0 -3 Kiki Iriafen 4 2 0 2 1 1 0 2-3 0-0 0-0 -3 Stefanie Dolson 0 1 1 1 1 1 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -5 Brittney Sykes 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 0-3 0-0 1-2 -3 Sug Sutton 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -6 Jade Melbourne 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 1 Aaliyah Edwards 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 1-2 3 Shakira Austin 6 1 0 1 0 0 0 2-3 0-0 2-2 0 Emily Engstler 3 1 1 1 0 0 1 1-1 1-1 0-0 -3 Lucy Olsen 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -1 Georgia Amoore DNP - - - - - - - - - - Sika Koné DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Indiana Fever

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Lexie Hull 3 2 1 0 1 0 0 1-2 1-1 0-0 4 Natasha Howard 8 5 0 1 0 2 0 4-8 0-0 0-0 2 Aliyah Boston 1 3 1 1 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 1-2 3 Kelsey Mitchell 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 3 Sydney Colson 2 0 2 1 0 2 0 1-3 0-2 0-0 2 Sophie Cunningham 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 2-2 3 DeWanna Bonner 7 2 0 0 0 0 0 2-2 1-1 2-2 3 Caitlin Clark DNP - - - - - - - - - - Damiris Dantas DNP - - - - - - - - - - Makayla Timpson DNP - - - - - - - - - - Brianna Turner DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics game summary

At the end of the opening quarter, the Indiana Fever had a 23-19 lead over the Washington Mystics. Natasha Howard led the Fever with eight points and five rebounds, while DeWanna Bonner added seven points off the bench. Shakira Austin led the Mystics with six points on 2-for-3 off the bench.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

