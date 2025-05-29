Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics game player stats and box score for May 28 | 2025 WNBA season

Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics player stats and box score
Washington Mystics
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Sonia Citron
4
4
0
0
0
0
0
2-4
0-1
0-0
-3
Kiki Iriafen
4
2
0
2
1
1
0
2-3
0-0
0-0
-3
Stefanie Dolson
0
1
1
1
1
1
0
0-1
0-1
0-0
-5
Brittney Sykes
1
1
1
0
0
0
1
0-3
0-0
1-2
-3
Sug Sutton
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
-6
Jade Melbourne
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0-2
0-1
0-0
1
Aaliyah Edwards
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-0
1-2
3
Shakira Austin
6
1
0
1
0
0
0
2-3
0-0
2-2
0
Emily Engstler
3
1
1
1
0
0
1
1-1
1-1
0-0
-3
Lucy Olsen
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
-1
Georgia Amoore
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sika Koné
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Indiana Fever
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Lexie Hull
3
2
1
0
1
0
0
1-2
1-1
0-0
4
Natasha Howard
8
5
0
1
0
2
0
4-8
0-0
0-0
2
Aliyah Boston
1
3
1
1
0
0
1
0-0
0-0
1-2
3
Kelsey Mitchell
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
3
Sydney Colson
2
0
2
1
0
2
0
1-3
0-2
0-0
2
Sophie Cunningham
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
2-2
3
DeWanna Bonner
7
2
0
0
0
0
0
2-2
1-1
2-2
3
Caitlin Clark
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Damiris Dantas
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Makayla Timpson
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Brianna Turner
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics game summary
At the end of the opening quarter, the Indiana Fever had a 23-19 lead over the Washington Mystics. Natasha Howard led the Fever with eight points and five rebounds, while DeWanna Bonner added seven points off the bench. Shakira Austin led the Mystics with six points on 2-for-3 off the bench.
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
