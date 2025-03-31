Indiana Pacers Injury Report (March 31): Latest on Tyrese Haliburton and Benedict Mathurin's status

The Indiana Pacers kick off a three-game homestand against the Sacramento Kings on Monday. The Pacers have come to life during the final stretch of the season, going 7-3 over their last 10 games. However, they are coming off a 132-111 loss against the OKC Thunder. They’re fourth in the Eastern Conference with a game and a half ahead of the Detroit Pistons in fifth.

Ad

The Indiana Pacers, meanwhile, will try and grab as many wins as possible to ensure they have homecourt advantage during the playoffs. With eight games remaining in the regular season, fans might wonder about the status of Tyrese Haliburton and Benedict Mathurin.

Haliburton has been key for the Pacers this season and will be available to play against the Kings. He has made 67 appearances, recording 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds,and 9.1 assists per game, shooting 47% from the field. Meanwhile, Benedict Mathurin is out, as he's dealing with left calf soreness.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Apart from Mathuring, the Pacers don’t have a lot of injuries to worry about. Isaiah Jackson is out, while RayJ Dennis and Enrique Freeman are listed as doubtful. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings will have to adjust for the absence of Devin Carter and Jake LaRavia.

Tyrese Haliburton will be key against the Sacramento Kings

Tyrese Haliburton has played five regular-season games against the Kings, recording 12.0 points, 8.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. His playmaking will be key towards unlocking the Kings’ defense. His best game against Sacramento came in 2022, recording 13 points, 15 assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Ad

Pascal Siakam will also be one to look out for. The 30-year-old has made 73 appearances, recording 20.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 52.3% from the field.

Where to watch the Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers?

Ad

The Kings-Pacers game will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday. The game will go live at 7 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on NBCS-CA and FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana. Alternatively, fans can stream the game live with NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

It will be interesting to see what Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers have in store for the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.