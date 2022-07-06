Indiana Pacers Summer League 2022 roster, dates, and complete schedule

The Indiana Pacers made a franchise-altering trade prior to the All-Star weekend last season, shipping Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis and Jeremy Lamb to the Sacramento Kings. They got Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristian Thompson in return. The new additions breathed fresh air into the franchise amid a subpar season.

The Indiana Pacers finished the previous season with just 25 wins, placing them 13th in the Eastern Conference, but the future is bright. They doubled-down on their emphasis on having the young Haliburton be the team’s floor general, by trading Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics in the offseason.

The Indiana Pacers will have quite a few new faces on their roster in the upcoming season, including three draft picks. They gained one of them via a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Given the incoming talent, the Pacers will be anticipating the tip-off of the Summer League games, where they will see these guys in action together.

Pacers assistant coach Ronald Nored will be tasked with managing the young team this summer.

Indiana Pacers roster for the Summer League

The Pacers have announced a star-studded roster for their Summer League games. Some of the players did play on the Pacers' squad last season. Chris Duarte added value to the Pacers’ offense last season, averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in just 55 games. Terry Taylor, Isaiah Jacks and Duane Washington Jr. were useful rotational pieces, as well, averaging close to ten points per game.

The Pacers’ draft picks have generated quite some interest, with Benedict Mathurin (sixth pick) leading the way. In just his second year with the Arizona Wildcats, Mathurin has averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. He has an efficient deep shot in his arsenal.

As of now, the Indiana Pacers’ roster consists of 16 players:

Player Name Position Benedict Mathurin Guard Andrew Nembhard Guard Chris Duarte Guard Duane Washington Jr. Guard Eli Brooks Guard Gabe York Guard Kendall Brown Guard/Forward Fanbo Zeng Forward Jermaine Samuels Forward Nate Hinton Guard Simi Shittu Forward Bennie Boatwright Forward Terry Taylor Forward Isaiah Jackson Forward Tevin Brown Guard David DiLeo Forward

The Pacers will look to make the most out of these summer league games, giving the franchise a chance to start their 2022-23 campaign on a strong note.

Indiana Pacers Summer League schedule and dates

NBA 2K23 Summer League

Date & Time Match Broadcast July 8, 2022; 6 PM ET Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets ESPN 2 July 10, 2022; 3 PM ET Indiana Pacers vs Sacramento Kings ESPN July 12, 2022; 9 PM ET Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons NBA TV July 15, 2022; 9 PM ET Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards ESPN 2

The Pacers are scheduled to play four games in the Las Vegas Summer League, starting with a match-up against the Charlotte Hornets. They will then face off against the Sacramento Kings, followed by the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards.

The Pacers are poised to have a strong showing in the summer, given their experienced crop of players. But more importantly, these youngsters will get a chance to improve their usage rate in the upcoming season by playing with a wide range of talent.

