Indiana Pacers: “Time will tell” if Oscar Tshiebwe can make team’s main roster

Oscar Tshiebwe did not hear his name called in last month's 2023 NBA draft, but he later signed a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers.

The IndyStar's Zion Brown says we'll have to see whether he ends up making the team's main roster this summer:

"Time will tell if Tshiebwe can earn a spot on the Pacers’ main roster. He’ll get the chance to show his abilities to the franchise throughout the team’s five-game Summer League schedule."

The Congolese center recently concluded a four-year collegiate career, spending his first two years at West Virginia before transferring to Kentucky in 2021. During his first year at Kentucky, Tshiebwe impressed with an average of 17.4 points, 15.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game, earning him the national player of the year title. Last season, he maintained solid numbers, contributing 16.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, and a block per game for the Wildcats.

Truly one of the greatest players to ever suit up in the blue and white. We will never see another player like Big O Oscar Tshiebwe in 2 seasons at Kentucky- 1,000 Point Scorer- 2022 National Player of the Year- Led NCAA in rebounds both seasonsTruly one of the greatest players to ever suit up in the blue and white. We will never see another player like Big O Oscar Tshiebwe in 2 seasons at Kentucky - 1,000 Point Scorer- 2022 National Player of the Year- Led NCAA in rebounds both seasons Truly one of the greatest players to ever suit up in the blue and white. We will never see another player like Big O ⚪️🔵 https://t.co/FMRXIc0aex

Considering Tshiebwe's impressive performance, one might wonder why he wasn't drafted. There are concerns about his height (6-foot-9), which is not considered ideal for an NBA center. Additionally, unlike many of today's big men in the league who possess outside shooting ability, Tshiebwe has attempted only two three-pointers throughout his entire collegiate career.

Will Oscar Tshiebwe earn a spot on the Indiana Pacers' main roster?

Just because Oscar Tshiebwe went undrafted doesn't mean he can't land a spot on the Indiana Pacers' regular roster. Bleacher Report's Julia Stumbaugh pointed out that the Los Angeles Lakers' Austin Reaves did so two years ago:

"There's always the chance that, if Tshiebwe does well enough, he could make it onto the regular roster to play behind big man Myles Turner. Los Angeles Lakers Austin Reaves managed that feat in 2021 when he was upgraded from a two-way deal to a standard contract after a highlight-studded Summer League season."

Tshiebwe played seven minutes during his Summer League debut against the Washington Wizards. He came off the Pacers' bench to record five points and two rebounds in the 91-83 victory.

Jared Christopher @JaredLChris Oscar Tshiebwe doing what he does… 2 offensive boards in 10 seconds Oscar Tshiebwe doing what he does… 2 offensive boards in 10 seconds https://t.co/U7JLSHti3C

While it wasn't an outstanding performance, we should keep an eye on the rest of the Summer League to see if he can impress the management enough to secure a spot on the regular roster.

