Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Player Stats and Box Scores for May 23 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2

The Boston Celtics defeated the Indiana Pacers 126-110 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals to take a 2-0 lead. The game was close in the first quarter, with the Pacers leading by two points. Things began to change at the start of the second period with Boston's 17-0 run.

Jaylen Brown led the run for the Celtics before Pascal Siakam kept the Pacers afloat and trimmed the deficit to just six points at halftime. However, Boston took control of the second half after Jayson Tatum came alive following a lackluster first half.

It was a double blow for the Pacers due to Tyrese Haliburton's potential injury. He suffered a lower left leg injury in the third quarter while guarding Tatum. He left the game and went to the locker room to get evaluated. He was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Player Stats and Box Scores for Game 2

Indiana Pacers Player Stats and Box Score

Pascal Siakam was among the few bright spots for the Indiana Pacers in their Game 2 loss. He finished the game with 28 points, five rebounds and two assists, while shooting 13-for-17 from the field. Tyrese Haliburton had 10 points, four rebounds and eight assists before exiting the game with an injury.

Andrew Nembhard took the brunt of Haliburton's absence, putting up 16 points, two rebounds and five assists. Obi Toppin added 11 points, three rebounds and a block, while TJ McConnell had nine points, five rebounds and three assists.

The game was essentially over midway through the fourth quarter, so the end of the bench guys got to play.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- P. Siakam 28 5 2 0 0 2 3 31 13-17 2-2 0-0 -10 A. Nesmith 9 3 1 0 0 2 4 25 3-7 1-3 2-2 -8 M. Turner 8 4 0 1 0 4 3 24 3-7 2-4 0-0 -9 A. Nembhard 16 2 5 1 0 1 4 26 6-12 1-4 3-4 2 T. Haliburton 10 4 8 1 0 0 0 28 4-8 2-6 0-0 1 O. Toppin 11 3 0 0 1 1 1 22 4-6 1-2 2-4 -5 J. Smith 4 3 0 1 0 1 2 6 1-3 1-2 1-2 -1 J. Walker 3 1 0 1 0 1 1 4 1-3 0-1 1-1 0 D. McDermott 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 12 1-2 0-1 0-0 -3 I. Jackson 3 5 0 0 0 0 0 16 1-3 0-0 1-2 -12 T.J. McConnell 9 5 3 0 0 2 3 17 4-10 1-1 0-0 -18 K. Brown 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3 B. Sheppard 7 2 1 0 0 1 2 23 3-6 0-3 1-1 -14 J. Johnson DNP

Boston Celtics Player Stats and Box Score

Jaylen Brown exploded for 40 points, five rebounds and two assists in the Boston Celtics' huge win. Jayson Tatum and Derrick White came alive in the second half to finish with 23 points each. Tatum also had six rebounds and five assists, while White put up four boards and six dimes.

Jrue Holiday was solid again with 15 points, three rebounds and 10 assists, and Al Horford provided six points, 10 boards and two steals. Payton Pritchard was also great off the bench for Boston with 12 points, two rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- J. Tatum 23 6 5 0 0 3 3 42 9-20 1-7 4-4 0 A. Horford 6 10 0 2 0 1 0 25 3-6 0-1 0-0 13 J. Holiday 15 3 10 0 0 1 2 37 6-7 3-4 0-0 11 D. White 23 4 6 1 1 0 4 36 8-15 4-8 3-3 11 J. Brown 40 5 2 1 0 1 4 37 14-27 4-10 8-11 18 X. Tillman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 3 S. Hauser 2 5 3 2 1 0 1 22 1-5 0-4 0-0 9 O. Brissett 2 3 0 3 0 0 0 12 1-1 0-0 0-0 18 L. Kornet 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 P. Pritchard 12 2 2 0 0 1 1 19 4-6 2-2 2-2 4 S. Mykhailiuk 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1-1 1-1 0-0 1 N. Queta DNP J. Springer DNP J. Walsh DNP

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Game 3?

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers is scheduled on Saturday, May 25 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It has a start time of 8:30 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on ABC.

It's also available via radio on ESPN Radio, SiriusXM93.5, 107.5 The Fan in Boston and 98.5 The Sports Hub in Indiana.