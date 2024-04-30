Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Top 10 Player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5 (April 30)

The surging Indiana Pacers will be hoping to end the Milwaukee Bucks’ misery in Game 5 of their first-round series on Tuesday. Indiana’s 126-113 win two nights ago made it third straight for the Pacers to hold a 3-1 advantage. They will move to the second round with another victory against a team that could again be without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

The Bucks’ problem isn’t just the iffy status of their superstars but also the Pacers’ play. For nearly the entire season, they’ve had trouble dealing with the visitors’ offense. If Milwaukee plays crippled again, it may be set for a long offseason.

The moneyline for the Indiana Pacers is -180 while it’s +150 for the Milwaukee Bucks. Indiana is a -4.0 favorite while the host is a +4.0 underdog. The team odds, though, aren’t the only lines fans can put their money on. They can try the player props to give them more thrill watching the game unfold.

Top 10 Player props for Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks, Game 5

No. 10 - Bobby Portis to go Under 20.5 points (-102)

Portis played just seven minutes in the Game 4 loss and couldn’t get any traction for the Milwaukee Bucks. Doc Rivers will need him to be more aggressive to help carry the offense versus the Indiana Pacers. Portis will likely improve but not top 20 points on Tuesday.

No. 9 - Myles Turner to go Over 19.5 points (-127)

Myles Turner’s explosion on offense over the past two games has changed the complexion of the Bucks-Pacers series. Milwaukee will surely adjust its game plan to defend him better but he is still likely getting over 19 points in his form.

No. 8 - Pascal Siakam to go Under 23.5 points (-106)

Siakam lit up the Milwaukee Bucks in the first two games of the series before cooling off when on the Indiana Pacers’ home floor. “Spicy P” might rediscover his form on the road again but might not get over his points prop.

No. 7 - Brook Lopez to go Over 5.5 rebounds (-125)

Brook Lopez’s play on both ends of the floor for the Milwaukee Bucks could mean the end or the extension of their season. His rebounding will have to be better and at 7-foot tall, he should have more than his fair share of piling up the boards.

No. 6 - Khris Middleton to go Over 6.5 rebounds (-101)

Khris Middleton has stepped up, particularly in Antetokounmpo and Lillard’s absence. Besides carrying the scoring burden, he has also been relied on to help crash the boards. He has averaged 10.0 rebounds in his last game, a trend that is likely to continue on Tuesday.

No. 5 - Myles Turner to go Over 2.5 3-pointers (+110)

Turner has hit over two triples in every game in the series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers. He is fresh off a career-best seven 3-pointer output two nights ago and will be scorching hot coming into Game 5. He has a big chance of topping this player prop.

No. 4 - Patrick Beverley to go Over 0.5 3-pointers (+175)

All Beverley has to do is hit one triple and bettors who will bet over will get rewarded. “Mr. 94 Feet” has hit at least one trifecta in all but one game in the series. He might have one in him on Tuesday.

No. 3 - Tyrese Haliburton to go Under 3.5 3-pointers (+130)

Tyrese Haliburton has not hit over three triples in the series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers except in Game 4 (5). Back in Milwaukee, he might struggle again and fail to get past that line.

No. 2 - Haliburton to go Over 15.5 for Rbs+Asts (-110)

The Indiana Pacers point guard has been hit-and-miss with his stroke from deep but he has been quite consistent in other areas. He may have a more complete game in trying to beat the Milwaukee Bucks by piling up his assists and then a handful of rebounds.

No. 1 - Brook Lopez to go Over 16.5 points (-10)

Brook Lopez may not have another 27-point game in him but he might have a decent night putting up buckets. As the Milwaukee Bucks are in a must-win situation, he is likely topping 16 points on Tuesday.

