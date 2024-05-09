Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Players Stats and Box Scores for May 8 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2 

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks are back at it on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Knicks took Game 1 after a hard-fought controversial 121-117 win. The Pacers will try to steal homecourt advantage before coming home to Indiana for Games 3 and 4.

Jalen Brunson scored his fourth straight 40-point game in the win on Game 1. Brunson has been simply unstoppable for the Knicks this postseason. Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo have also stepped up their games, helping the short-handed Knicks overcome adversity.

On the other hand, the Pacers need more from Tyrese Haliburton after he put up six points in Game 1. Pascal Siakam has not scored at least 20 points since Game 2 of their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers need more from their two stars if they want to take Game 2.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Players Stats and Box Scores for Game 2

Indiana Pacers Players Stats and Box Score

Tyrese Haliburton might have heard his critics and came out firing in Game 2. Haliburton finished the first half with 22 points, four rebounds and five assists on 7-for-12 shooting from the field, including 5-for-8 from 3.

Obi Toppin balled out off the bench with 13 points and two steals. The Pacers are up 73-63 with two more quarters to play.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- P. Siakam 10 6 2 0 0 0 2 17 5-8 0-0 0-0 10 A. Nesmith 3 0 1 0 0 2 1 17 1-3 1-3 0-0 2 M. Turner 4 6 0 0 1 1 0 15 2-7 0-0 0-0 4 A. Nembhard 6 0 2 0 0 0 1 13 3-5 0-2 0-0 1 T. Haliburton 22 4 5 0 0 0 0 17 7-12 5-8 3-3 5 O. Toppin 13 1 0 2 0 0 0 11 4-6 2-3 3-4 9 I. Jackson 3 2 0 0 0 0 2 7 1-1 0-0 1-1 5 T.J. McConnell 4 2 9 0 0 1 0 12 2-4 0-1 0-0 7 B. Sheppard 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 3-3 2-2 0-0 7 J. Johnson DNP J. Smith DNP J. Walker DNP D. McDermott DNP K. Brown DNP

New York Knicks Players Stats and Box Score

Jalen Brunson suffered a foot injury late in the first quarter and is questionable to return. Brunson had five points in eight minutes before heading into the locker room to get evaluated.

OG Anunoby stepped up to score 22 points on 8-for-15 shooting from the floor. Josh Hart has 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists, but he also turned the ball over five times already.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- O. Anunoby 22 4 2 0 0 0 1 19 8-15 3-5 3-4 -9 I. Hartenstein 8 3 3 0 0 0 1 19 4-6 0-0 0-0 -5 J. Brunson 5 1 1 1 0 0 0 8 2-2 1-1 0-0 7 J. Hart 10 8 3 1 0 5 1 24 4-4 0-0 2-2 -10 D. DiVincenzo 8 1 3 0 0 0 0 19 3-8 2-5 0-0 -4 P. Achiuwa 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3-3 0-0 0-0 -14 M. McBride 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 16 1-4 0-2 2-2 -15 A. Burks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 M. Diakite DNP J. Sims DNP D. Jeffries DNP S. Milton DNP

Watch this space as the game continues in the second half. It will be updated after the game.