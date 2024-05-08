Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 2 (May 8) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

Game 2 of the Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks second-round playoff series is set to tip-off tonight from New York, with the Knicks eager to defend home court. After a back-and-forth matchup in Game 1 that saw the Pacers jump out to an early lead in the first half, the Knicks rallied in the second half thanks to a remarkable 43-point outing from Jalen Brunson.

On the flip side, the Pacers were hampered by a back injury to Tyrese Haliburton that put his status in question heading into the game. Now, with the Knicks eager to go up 2-0 and the Pacers looking to steal one on the road, the stakes couldn't be higher heading into Game 2.

Ahead of tonight's tip-off, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific Time (8 p.m. Eastern Time), let's take a look at injuries, starting lineups, depth charts and key matchups for tonight's pivotal Eastern Conference Semifinal matchup.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Injury Report

Leading up to Game 2, both the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks have submitted their injury reports to NBA.com. The league's report is published on their website every hour, with both teams submitting their injury reports as part of the 1:30 p.m. ET update.

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Indiana Pacers will be without Bennedict Mathurin once more as the sophomore continues to recover from a labrum tear sustained in March. At the same time, Tyrese Haliburton's status is questionable due to lower back spasms. However, he will likely suit up.

New York Knicks injury report

The New York Knicks have three players listed on the injury report, with none coming as much of a surprise to fans.

Bojan Bogdanovic will be out after foot surgery, Julius Randle will be out after shoulder surgery, and Mitchell Robinson is out with an ankle injury sustained against Joel Embiid and the 76ers.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Indiana Pacers

Note: ** Indicates player who is questionable or doubtful

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyrese Haliburton** TJ McConnell Isaiah Wong SG Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard Kendall Brown SF Aaron Nesmith Doug McDermott PF Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin Jacare Walker C Myles Turner Isaiah Jackson Jalen Smith

New York Knicks

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Shake Milton SG Donte DiVincenzo Alec Burks SF Josh Hart DaQuan Jeffries PF OG Anunoby Precious Achiuwa Mamadi Diakite C Isaiah Hartenstein Jericho Sims

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks key matchups

Wednesday's Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks game will see several key matchups play out on the court. Most notable, of course, is the backcourt battle between Brunson and Haliburton, which is expected to deliver fireworks.

Should Haliburton be able to play, the hope is that the two guards battle back and forth; however, as we saw in Game 1, Haliburton may not be at 100% for the game.

Furthermore, the frontcourt showdown between Isaiah Hartenstein and Myles Turner has been worth watching. At the same time, Josh Hart and Pascal Siakam's performances on both ends of the floor have been entertaining to watch.