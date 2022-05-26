"Infuriating if you’re a player and a clown-like this guy gets a say in your potential earnings", "Klay was pissed lol that's a s**t ton of money" - Redditors go after Jalen Rose as he reveals giving All NBA 3rd team vote to Kyrie Irving

There was a lot of noise surrounding the selection of the All-NBA teams. Redditors were particularly unhappy with Jalen Rose issuing a vote for Kyrie Irving for the All-NBA's third-team.

The selection of players to the All-NBA teams has caused quite a bit of a rift in the NBA world. Several entities have disagreed with the format and, overall, the argument has seen negative reactions across the board.

In this regard, Jalen Rose found himself on the receiving end of some harsh criticism. He revealed that he was the only person who voted for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving to be on the All-NBA third team.

Jalen Rose's comments garnered sheer disgust from Stephen A. Smith after the reveal. Rose was straightforward in admitting his mistake in voting for the Nets star.

However, Reddit has not been as kind towards the former NBA player. Practically crucifying him for picking Irving, here are some of the best reactions from Redditors to the situation:

Jalen Rose's vote for Kyrie Irving was a shock, to say the least. Considering that Irving played less than half the regular-season and was a virtual no-show in the playoffs, the reaction from fans was more than valid.

However, the narrative spawned off into several other directions. With the credibility of the voters and the system itself being questioned, it is quite easy to say that satisfaction with the All-NBA teams is quite low.

While Jalen Rose may have made an unwise decision by voting for Kyrie Irving, his choice to take accountability for this was admirable, albeit ineffective.

With drama around the selections still brewing, it has been interesting to see players respond towards the overall situation.

Kyrie Irving had no chance of making an All-NBA team

Kyrie Irving discusses the game with Kevin Durant.

The All-NBA teams have a list of the 15 best players in the league, according to experts. Divided by position, the three best players in their position are split into three tiers.

While being selected in itself is an honor, the selection holds value as it affects the overall perception of the player. In this regard, the most widespread reaction was towards Joel Embiid being snubbed from the All-NBA first-team.

Considering the spectacular season Embiid had along with his second-place finish in the MVP race, it was surprising he wasn't on the first-team.

This makes sense, considering that Nikola Jokic, who won MVP, was in the first-team. However, players and fans debated the validity of the selection based on position alone.

Given the sheer competition between players to make any of the three teams, Irving, who was a part-time player, did not deserve a single vote in any of the teams, regardless of talent and skill.

The battle for votes saw several different variations and spreads. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only unanimous selection, with 100 votes in the first-team.

