"Injecting himself with PEDs" - LeBron James posting spooky sauna chamber video has NBA fans freaking out

LA Lakers star LeBron James is active on social media. Usually, he posts stuff about his work as a professional basketball star; other times he'll post promotional videos or pictures of the brands he endorses. However, there are also times when James has cryptic posts, which leads fans to speculate.

James and the Lakers are coming off a 130-120 loss against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. He had 31 points, five rebounds and 13 assists, but it was still not enough for them to win.

Now, the 20-time All-Star prepares for their next game, which is against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. In his preparation, he posted a video of himself inside a sauna paired with spooky audio.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Watch the video to see James inside the sauna.

Expand Tweet

After seeing this, fans freaked out and shared what they thought on social media. Here are some of what the fans said.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans are wondering what the post from his Instagram story is about. But one theory could be related to his ankle injury. With 3:56 left in the game against the Kings, James left the court and headed to the locker room. When asked about it, he mentioned that the ankle injury that he'd been experiencing throughout the entire season was what bothered him.

He could be getting his body conditioned as the Lakers face the Bucks on Friday. The four-time champion usually puts his conditioning on top of everything else, which is how he's been able to play at a high level for so long.

Also read: LeBron James' effort in comeback attempt resulting in injury has Lakers fans fuming over HC's tactics: "F**k you Darvin Ham, got Bron hurt"

NBA insider says LeBron James' ankle pain is caused by "wear and tear"

One of the most impressive things about LeBron James is that he's played at a high level for so long, although he's missed a significant amount of games in the previous five seasons. He's taken care of his body, which has been an advantage for him at this stage of his career. However, James has experienced ankle injuries in the past few seasons, which has caused him to miss time.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that James' wear and tear on his body is what's causing him to get injured.

"A source familiar with the injury told ESPN the ankle pain is simply being caused by ‘wear and tear’ for the 39-year-old James, who is in his 21st season," McMenamin wrote.

Expand Tweet

Although James assured the media and fans that he was "alright," there's still some truth behind it. He's already 39 years old and is still a significant part of the Lakers' title hopes. At LeBron's age, his body might not be able to keep up with his demands as he tries to win another title.

Also read: "I never hated Bron" - Paul Pierce puts LeBron James in GOAT conversation crediting him for raising NBA's bar