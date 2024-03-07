LeBron James' effort in comeback attempt resulting in injury has Lakers fans fuming over HC's tactics: "F**k you Darvin Ham, got Bron hurt"

LeBron James' defiant 31-point effort wasn't enough for the LA Lakers to make a comeback against the belligerent Sacramento Kings at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday. After blowing a 19-point first-quarter lead, James willed the Lakers back into contention in the third and fourth quarters.

However, it wasn't enough as they suffered a 130-120 loss, which pegged them back to 10th place in an unforgiving Western Conference. Social media was filled with fans spewing vitriol on coach Darvin Ham for his in-game decisions. To exacerbate his woes, a James injury saw him head to the locker room with 3:56 left in regulation.

He was replaced by Spencer Dinwiddie in the closing lineup. At the time of writing, there's no clear indication of what James' ailment is, but the four-time NBA champion was seen visibly grimacing, which left fans lambasting Ham for his tactics.

"F*** you Darvin Ham, got Bron hurt making him carry your sorry-a** lineups and gameplan."

More comments followed suit:

NBA fans slammed Darvin Ham for the Lakers loss against Sacramento

It wasn't the game the Lakers were anticipating after a strong start. James had 31 points and 13 assists. Anthony Davis had a quiet day with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Rui Hachimura had a field day with 27 points. Austin Reaves (18 points) and D'Angelo Russell (10 points) rounded up LA's dismal outing.

The Kings had their usual names dropping big numbers. De'Aaron Fox led with 41 points, while former Laker Malik Monk came off the bench to score 26 points. Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double with 16 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists.

Darvin Ham sounds off on Lakers' loss to the Kings

Lakers coach Darvin Ham reckoned frustration was one of the reasons behind the team's defeat on Wednesday. According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha:

“'Frustration makes cowards of us all.' Ham noted that he felt the Lakers were upset with the officiating and let that affect them too much during the second and third quarters."

The Lakers are 34-30 following their trouncing, and the season only gets tougher as they host the Milwaukee Bucks and the Minnesota Timberwolves before taking on the Kings again at the Golden 1 Center.

The other worrisome news will be the injury LeBron James sustained during the game. Safe to say, LA is in dire straits, and only time will tell if they manage a playoff berth.