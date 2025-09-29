Inside Devin Booker’s hidden Phoenix warehouse: NBA star flexes insane man cave to IShowSpeed ft. vintage Chevrolet gems & more

On Sunday, world-renowned streamer iShowSpeed met with Devin Booker during his America tour. He arrived in Phoenix on day 32 of his 35-day USA tour, which he is streaming live on his YouTube channel.After meeting with Booker, the Suns' star guard took the streamer on a tour inside his hidden warehouse. Speed was surprised to see Booker's elite collection of cars and sneakers.&quot;Oh my goodness. These cars are are crazy though,&quot; Speed said on his livestream. &quot;This is a damn collection right here!&quot;In the stream, Booker showed off his vintage Chevrolet car collection, which featured some of the most sought-after Chevrolet gems among vintage car collectors.&quot;All in polished frontline. 57, 58, 59,&quot; Booker said.Speed was left speechless with the shining metal beasts in front of him. He was seen moving around, observing vehicle after vehicle, and praising their beauty. After showing off his Chevy collection, the Suns guard flexed his Nike Kobe shoe collection from the walls.Hundreds of sneakers were placed on mounts on the wall with a jersey and Booker's Olympic medals hanging on a door. After a brief description of his sneaker collection, the Suns guard takes Speed to another section of his hidden warehouse where he has a mini gold setup.Later on the stream, a vintage Impala caught Speed's eye. The streamer walked towards the car and revealed that he bought his father the same car as the one in Devin Booker's collection.&quot;I got my dad a 96 Impala, he loved that car,&quot; Speed said.&quot;Hell yeah. That's the last real Impala,&quot; Booker replied enthusiastically.The streamer revealed that his father is from Detroit, after which Devin Booker admitted that he is from Grand Rapids. Later, Speed and the Suns guard shared a handshake and a hug as fellow Michigan residents from the past.Devin Booker leaves iShowSpeed speechless with his rare 24-carat gold Cristiano Ronaldo sneakersiShowSpeed is probably the most renowned Cristiano Ronaldo fan in the world right now. The streamer built a career in streaming around his fan antics for soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.So, when he noticed a rare CR7 limited edition sneaker in Devin Booker's collection, he was left speechless. The Suns' star guard had a limited edition 24-carat gold Cristiano Ronaldo Nike Air Force 1, which the soccer legend wore to a Ballon d'Or ceremony.RUNNER TUSHAR @TUXHXR_XLINKDevin Booker shows iShowSpeed his Cristiano Ronaldo 24 carat GOLD Nike Air Force 1’s 🤯Speed was left speechless as he held the sneakers in his hand. He later asked Booker for his shoe size, which made the Suns guard laugh. Booker revealed that it was a sample-size shoe and was just for collection.