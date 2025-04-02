  • home icon
Insider reports that Ja Morant had no involvement in Taylor Jenkins firing

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Apr 02, 2025 17:28 GMT
Memphis Grizzlies v New Orleans Pelicans - Source: Getty
Ja Morant is under the scope right now

The Memphis Grizzlies made one of the strangest decisions in recent NBA history this season, and that's after the Dallas Mavericks shockingly traded Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers. They fired Taylor Jenkins just a handful of games before the playoffs. They've been a top five team in the West for most of the season, and they were even as high as No. 2 at one point.

Of course, as usually happens, some point the finger at the star player. There were rumors about Ja Morant not being happy with Jenkins' offense, as he wasn't used in pick-and-rolls or as a ball-handler as often.

However, NBA insider Taylor Rooks reported that Morant didn't have anything to do with the team's decision to move on from the coach.

"The decision, I am told, was about the second half of the season," Rooks said. "I can confirm that Ja Morant did not ask for this move to be made, and the team did not know that this was coming."
The Grizzlies have dropped four games in a row, and that's not the kind of momentum you want to ride ahead of the playoffs.

As for Morant, there are rumors about a potential trade in the offseason, especially considering that he will be eligible to sign a big-time contract extension.

Ja Morant calls out team after loss to Warriors

To add insult to injury, Ja Morant closed out Tuesday's 134-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors by pantomiming firing a gun at his opposition's bench.

Given his history with guns and suspensions, some believe the gesture wasn't appropriate. However, Morant had bigger concerns after the loss. Addressing the media in the locker room, he called out the team for allowing Stephen Curry to go off for 52 points.

"The main guy on the scout shouldn't have 52 points," Morant said, adding that it was all about "locking into the game plan, knowing your personnel (and) being disciplined."
Morant said that he and his teammates should've done a better job of taking Curry's strengths away.

"They have the greatest shooter in the world. He shouldn't even attempt that much 3s," Morant said.

In the end, there's only so much one can do against a player like the legendary Stephen Curry. Then again, this isn't a good sign for this team ahead of the playoffs, and a lot of things could change in the offseason.

