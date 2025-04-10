Insider reveals Anthony Davis' message to Luka Doncic after 45-point game vs Mavericks

Blockbuster trade partners Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic matched up for the first time since swapping teams in Wednesday's clash between the Lakers and Mavericks. It was a big and more emotional moment for Doncic, who returned to the American Airlines Center for the first time since the massive trade.

Ad

He even shed tears before the game began as the Mavericks paid him a heartfelt video tribute. Doncic didn't hold his emotions back as the home crowd cheered him on. The five-time All-Star earned everyone's sympathy as they realized how much Dallas meant to him after watching his reaction to the tribute.

Anthony Davis, who was also blindsided in this deal, knew what Luka Doncic went through emotionally as he felt the same about leaving LA, a place where he envisioned himself staying in the long run. However, both organizations opted to go in different directions

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite conceding a mammoth 45-point night and a 112-97 home loss, every member of the Mavericks organization, including Davis, comforted Doncic after the game and let him know they were proud of him. Here's what NBA insider Brett Siegel wrote on X:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Every single member of the Mavs, including Anthony Davis, came up to Luka Doncic after the game smiling and telling them how proud of him they are. That was followed by hugs from Patrick Mahomes and Mark Cuban."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Luka Doncic was numb to the point where he almost gave up stepping on the court after watching the tribute video. However, his teammates had his back, and the Slovenian didn't take long to lock in and produce his best performance of the year.

Also read: Anthony Davis shows the middle finger to LeBron James during Lakers vs Mavericks

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More