Insider reveals Damian Lillard won’t report to training camp if traded anywhere apart from Miami, cites Toronto as an example 

NBA All-Star Damian Lillard is firm with his decision to be traded to the Miami Heat this offseason and has doubled down on it recently with his intention to attend training camp for certain teams. According to sources, the frustrated point guard will likely refuse to attend training camp if not traded to the Heat.

At the start of the offseason, Lillard made sure to let everyone know that he intends to be traded to the Heat. The Portland Trail Blazers star has been with the organization for 11 seasons and has grown tired of not being able to win anything significant with the franchise.

Earlier, Shams Charania revealed that there's a chance that the NBA veteran won't be reporting to any team's training camps other than Miami and Portland.

"Expect Portland and Miami to re-engage before the start of training camp, coming up in the next two and a half weeks," Shams said. "Really, at this point, the only two training camps that Damian Lillard would report to, in theory: Portland and Miami."

"So if a team like Toronto, for instance, were to trade for Damian Lillard, I do believe Lillard wouldn't even report. I believe that standing trade request would still be there if he were to be traded to a team like Toronto or anyone else that want to take chance at this situation."

"Teams around the league, ever since this request in early July, they've understood a guy like Damian Lillard, at the age of 33 with $216 million left on his deal for the next four seasons. Him joining their program and wanting a trade immediately is incredibly unideal... the one thing you keep coming back to is Miami and Portland. Are they able to get a deal done or not?"

This isn't the first time that the point guard has talked about not attending any team's training camp if he's not traded to the Heat. So far, trade rumors about Lillard have died down and are expected to be the talk of the town once training camp starts.

NBA 2K24 hints at Damian Lillard playing for the Heat

The video game series, NBA 2K24, is the most recent source to drop hints regarding Lillard's potential move to Miami. In a test footage posted on X, the commentators talked about the All-Star's journey from Oregon to Florida.

"And Lillard gets it to go Grant; it's a long way from Portland to Miami, but for Damian Lillard, it was all about their relative distance from contention. Yeah, and with the Heat, he joins a team that's made the finals twice in the last four seasons; they're hoping he's the missing piece to go the distance."

Although he hasn't been traded to Miami, many are already expecting him to suit up for the team next season.