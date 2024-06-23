Insider throws Warriors into mix as Paul George suitor amid uncertainty over Klay Thompson's future

Heading into free agency, Paul George has been one of the most talked-about players in the NBA. While he's mainly been connected to Eastern Conference teams, one insider mentioned a team out West that could pursue the All-Star forward.

Klay Thompson has been another name brought up regularly this offseason. After not being able to come to an agreement with the Golden State Warriors, many reports suggest he is going to test the open market.

If Thompson ends up a free agent, one insider mentioned the Warriors as a team that could target George.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

There is still a chance George returns to the LA Clippers via his $48.7 million player option instead of becoming a free agent this offseason. The nine-time All-Star will have to make his final decision this week.

George is coming off a strong season with the Clippers. He appeared in 74 games and posted averages of 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. LA finished the regular season in fourth place but was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks.

Paul George has interesting remark regarding his free agency

Over the past year, Paul George has become one of the numerous NBA players to start their own podcast. He typically talks about topics around the league, but he spoke on his future during his latest episode.

When asked about what he is looking for in free agency, George cited one important factor. Aside from wanting to help a team play winning basketball, he wants to go to a team that plays the game the right way.

"For sure contributing to winning basketball," George said. "At this point, I'm not even necessarily, it's not even about people saying chasing a championship."

"It's playing the right style of basketball is what I'm chasing."

Based on these remarks, the Golden State Warriors could wind up on George's radar in free agency. They'd give him an opportunity to do everything he is looking to do.

While things didn't work out for Golden State this year, adding George alongside Steph Curry could transform things for them. The former MVP is still playing at a high level, and pairing him with a versatile two-way would raise Golden State's ceiling on both ends.

Since the start of their dynasty, the Warriors have been praised for their style of offense. It is centered around ball movement and everyone being able to make an impact. This could be seen as "playing the right way."

They might be a dark horse team, but the Warriors could end up throwing their hat in the mix for George come free agency.