Derrick Rose's ex, Mieka, is known for her frequent posts about their son, PJ Rose, on social media. However, she took her frustration on Instagram on Jan. 23, to express her frustration that its reel feature didn't allow her to upload a highlight post of PJ making back-to-back 3-point shots.

"Instagram count your fn DAAAYYYSSS"

Mieka Reese/Instagram

Mieka Reese, the mother of Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose's child, has been supportive of their son's aspirations to follow in his father's footsteps. Derrick Rose has also shown his support, sharing a heartwarming moment with his son at his old high school basketball game on Instagram.

Fans of the Bulls legend will be glad to see that family is an important part of his life. Rose is currently married to Alaina Anderson. They got engaged in October 2021 and tied the knot in September 2023. They have two children together; daughter Layla Malibu and son London Marley Rose.

Derrick Rose and son PJ Rose take to the court together in special moment

Derrick Rose returned to his high school alma mater, Simeon Career Academy, on Jan. 3. The moment was extra special because not only was the former NBA MVP playing at his old stomping ground, but he did so in the company of his son, PJ Rose.

The clip of Derrick entering the court was shared on Instagram, where he was warmly received by the fans in attendance. He gave a speech after the game, expressing his appreciation for those present.

His son is making a name for himself and enjoying his time in the spotlight. He was accepted into Ja Morant's AAU team, Twelve Time, with images of the two posted on Instagram, including one of young Rose hitting a dagger 3-point shot.

Derrick Rose spent four years at the high school where he helped them win back-to-back Class AA state titles. He earned the honor of having his jersey retired and was named a McDonald's All-American and received two All-State recognitions.

His jersey will be retired by the Chicago Bulls during the 2025-26 season. It will join Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Jerry Sloan, and Bob Love as the other Bulls legends to get their jersey hung in the rafters of the United Center.

