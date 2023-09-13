“Instant gold medal” – Devin Booker hinting to join USA Redeem Team 2.0 for 2024 Olympics has NBA fans hyped

Following Team USA's subpar outing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, stars including Devin Booker have expressed their interest in joining the program for next year's 2024 Paris Olympics. Booker made it known on X regarding his intent to suit up once again for America.

Kyle Kuzma posted on X how the national team should have players who are willing to play their role perfectly. According to the Washington Wizards forward, it's what Team USA needs right now. The Phoenix Suns' star shooting guard reposted Kuzma's opinion and volunteered to be the one who would do the little things for the team.

"I'll do it," Booker posted on social media.

The last time Booker suited up for Team USA, the Americans won the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics. With the three-time All-Star willing to play for his country, there's a chance that he'll be able to recruit other All-Stars to join the team. If he does so, there's a huge possibility that the Americans will take home the gold.

How well did Devin Booker perform in the Tokyo Olympics?

United States vs. Iran men's basketball

Devin Booker is apparently interested in playing for the USA once again next summer. That won't be his first time suiting up as he was already part of the team in 2021 that took home the gold under San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

Through six games, Booker was a good source of offense, averaging 9.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Although he wasn't the team's main scorer, he still made an impact.

For next year, fans could see a similar performance from the former lottery pick. But given how he's improved over the years, there's a chance that he'll show a different type of contribution for Team USA in next year's tournament.

Over the past seasons, he's improved a lot in his playmaking abilities and perimeter defense for the Suns. Although the stats don't show much, his impact is still felt in how he's able to draw defenses to open up the floor for his teammates.

His defense has improved now, and Booker can stay in front of his man on that end of the floor.

With these improvements, Team USA will be lucky to have Devin Booker.