"Intangibles make so much of a difference between you being successful or not" - Steph Curry gives sound advice to emerging high school hoopers

Recently crowned NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry hosted his annual camp for budding high school players, advising them on how to be successful. Any high school player will likely take it as gospel as he is one of the greatest players of all time.

Steph Curry wasn't the most sought-after player in high school as he didn't get many Division I offers for college. After joining Davidson, he took the nation by storm and quickly became a sensation.

In the 2009 NBA Draft, he was picked 7th overall after being passed on by several teams. Even after joining the NBA, he didn't rise to stardom until his fifth season because he was always doubted due to his ankle injuries.

The Golden State Warriors superstar hosted his annual Curry Camp in San Francisco in partnership with Under Armour and his Curry Brand. He invited 26 of the country's most promising high school players and scrimmaged with them last week.

Sports photographer and journalist Caleb Hanna interviewed the four-time champion after the camp and asked what advice he would give "to a high school hooper right now?"

Steph Curry answered:

"Be you. Be obsessed in the things that you can control and that's like all the intangibles of being a great leader, great teammate. Consistent effort every night, finding ways to be your best even on the days that you either you're not playing well (or) you don't feel like it.

"You know the talent will continue to rise but those intangibles make so much of a difference between you being successful or not, so be obsessed in those details."

Curry mentioned that being a great leader and great teammate are intangibles that help you succeed. These aren't attributes that will show up on the stat sheet but are certainly important for achieving greatness.

Steph Curry is arguably the greatest teammate of all time. He willingly sacrificed a lot of the spotlight by allowing Kevin Durant into his franchise in 2016. He has always elevated his teammates on the floor and his +/- and on-off stats speak volumes. He is arguably the greatest floor-raiser of all time and his teammates constantly benefit from his movement.

Curry also never speaks ill of current or former teammates in the press and has always given the "right" answers to controversial questions.

Steph Curry answers a bunch of fun personal questions

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Western Conference Finals

Interviewer Caleb Hanna wanted insight into Steph Curry as the person and not the superstar NBA player that everyone knows. When asked what his go-to gas station snack is, Curry answered:

"The whole candy section."

He named a few of his favorite candies and suggested that picking the right candies is "not a game."

Additionally, Steph Curry was asked whether he would pick a double-rim basket or one with no net for the rest of his life. He answered:

"I'm going double rim because that caters to my game. You gotta really be able to shoot on double rims. So I'll be nice on those courts."

It was once revealed that Curry considers a shot attempt a miss if it hits the rim, even if it goes in the bucket. The greatest shooter of all time prides himself on swishing nothing but net and if the ball hits the rim, he is disappointed in himself.

Hence, a double rim basket would do only improve Curry's game further and he would arguably be the only player on such a court who is able to knock down shots comfortably.

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS About @StephenCurry30 and his shooting: If it touches the rim in any way, he considers it like a miss. About @StephenCurry30 and his shooting: If it touches the rim in any way, he considers it like a miss.

LIVE POLL Q. What would you choose? Double rim No net 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar