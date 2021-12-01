"Interrupt the Godfather one more time" - Shaquille O'Neal takes a swipe at Charles Barkley for interrupting Ernie Johnson Jr. during his interview with Chris Paul

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley got into a heated situation during the NBA on TNT's postgame interview with the Phoenix Suns.

Coming off a conference defining matchup for the Suns, Chris Paul led the charge for the side as they rolled on to a 17-game winning streak after beating the Golden State Warriors 104-96.

Paul was later interviewed by Ernie Johnson Jr. of the NBA on TNT for his performance in the game. However, the panel consisting of Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Johnson, saw a potential flash during this interview.

Ernie Johnson Jr. was swiftly cut off by Charles Barkley mid-sentence. While Johnson Jr. took the abrupt action in good spirits, Shaquille O'Neal was less welcoming of the gesture.

As the panel and Chris Paul joked about Barkley's comment, O'Neal stepped in to take a swipe at his co-host's inconsiderate actions.

"Charles...interrupt Ernie again. Interrupt Ernie one more time. Sorry about that, Chris (Paul). Interrupt the Godfather one more time."

The situation took a light turn almost instantaneously as Ernie Johnson Jr. accepted Charles' apology. Shaquille O'Neal would continue to joke about Charles Barkley's actions by adding that the show would part ways with him should he interrupt the "Godfather" again.

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley on NBA on TNT

Shaquille O'Neal (right) with Charles Barkley (left) and Reggie Miller at the ESPY's

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are legends in the sport of basketball. Both known for being dominant players in their prime, the two had an impressive rivalry and respect for one another.

As the two transitioned from being rivals on the floor to being co-anchors of the NBA on TNT, the back-and-forth commentary between the two has been a source of entertainment for fans of the sport.

Ernie Johnson Jr. is one of the most liked and respected personalities in the sporting world. Having been the voice of Major League Baseball alongside his NBA activities, the contributions of Johnson Jr. to sports broadcasting have been immense.

With the team running most of the postgame interviews of the NBA's marquee matchups, the collective wisdom shared on the panel offers a lot of insight into games. The consistent banter between Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley holds no feelings of animosity, however.

The Phoenix Suns' 17-game winning streak was a momentous occasion as they rolled past the number one seeded Golden State Warriors in the game.

While also missing star player Devin Booker due to a hamstring injury midway through the game, the efforts of a 36-year old Chris Paul helped the Phoenix Suns emerge as one of the best teams in the league.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet The Suns were a +36 in crunch-time and had an 8-1 record in games involving crunch-time (both league-bests) entering the day.



Even without one of the NBA's best closers in Devin Booker, they outscored the Warriors 12-5 in the clutch tonight The Suns were a +36 in crunch-time and had an 8-1 record in games involving crunch-time (both league-bests) entering the day.Even without one of the NBA's best closers in Devin Booker, they outscored the Warriors 12-5 in the clutch tonight

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Viewed as underdogs and continuously counted out, the Suns have a point to prove this season. With the NBA on TNT's panel also favoring the Warriors in this matchup, the interview merely held more value as it highlighted the efforts on the Suns' behalf.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra