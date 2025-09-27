Is 76ers' co-owner Josh Harris named in Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous island record? NBA insiders' latest investigation explored

Philadelphia 76ers Josh Harris has been linked to Jeffrey Epstein based on the latest documents that surfaced on social media on Friday. Oversight Dems released several documents that detailed Epstein's day-to-day schedule.In one of the screenshots shared on X, Harris was allegedly invited to a breakfast meeting with Epstein:&quot;Fri. Dec. 5, 2014 NY-ZORRO TBD TENTATIVE BREAKFAST Party w/Bill Gates (Invited Ron Baron and Josh Harris…awaiting reply).&quot;Philadelphia's media day was scheduled on the same day the documents were made public. Sixers insider Kyle Neubeck said a team spokesperson did not respond after he reached out for comments.&quot;In non basketball news, I reached out after seeing this news and a Sixers team spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment on this story. Will update if that changes,&quot; Neubeck wrote on Friday, re-tweeting Oversight Dems' post.Harris, along with David Blitzer, formed an ownership group that acquired the Sixers in 2011. The pair then founded Harris Blitzer Sports &amp; Entertainment in 2017, which also owns and operates the NHL's New Jersey Devils and the NFL's Washington Commanders.In addition, Harris also owns the Philadelphia-based WNBA expansion team, which is scheduled to debut in 2030.Owner's alleged link to Jeffrey Epstein adds to 76ers' offseason woesPhiladelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris' alleged link to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein adds to the growing list of issues for the team. During Friday's media day, Sixers general manager Daryl Morey was asked about the return timeline of stars Joel Embiid and Paul George.&quot;This is straight from the doctors: we're not getting into the expectations game,&quot; Morey said. &quot;The doctor's advice, what Joel said on listening to his body, which is a big component in how doctors manage injuries. That's going to be what carries the day this year.&quot;Morey said the team is not putting a specific timeline on when Embiid and George can return to the court. The plan is to give the Sixers' stars ample time to recover fully.Last season, Embiid and George missed significant time, leading to Philadelphia missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. They entered the 2024-25 season with high expectations, but finished with a disappointing 24-58 record, the fifth-worst in the league.